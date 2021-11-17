ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Alert: Subaru linked to search for missing 3-year-old found in California

By Sebastian Posey
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Subaru Legacy that was reportedly being driven by Jacob “Jake” Clare, father of 3-year-old Noah Clare , has been found in California.

Noah Clare has been missing since Nov. 5. Investigators believe his father, Jacob Clare, left Kentucky with Noah and his missing cousin Amber Clare either late Friday, Nov. 5, or early Saturday, Nov. 6, to drop off Noah, but they never arrived in Gallatin.

Missing: 2 Alabama men disappear while visiting Sacramento area

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted out Tuesday afternoon that the Subaru had been found in San Clemente, California .

Now, TBI is requesting California’s help with getting the word out about the case.

Photos from TBI show both the interior and exterior of the car are in filthy conditions. Some of the items found inside the Subaru include packaged meals, instant milk, blankets and clothing.

Earlier Tuesday, TBI upgraded the alert for 3-year-old Noah Clare to an Amber Alert . Tuesday afternoon, Arizona issued an Amber Alert after the Subaru had reportedly been seen in the past week in the state.

Jake Clare is wanted by Gallatin Police for especially aggravated kidnapping and custodial interference. He is also wanted by Beaver Dam police in Kentucky for kidnapping and custodial interference.

Amber Alert Details

Noah Clare was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a camo shirt, a black jacket and black shoes.

  • Age: 3
  • Sex: Male
  • Race: White
  • Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue
  • Height: 3′5″
  • Weight: 40 lbs.
  • NCIC: M056560540
  • Missing From: Gallatin, Tennessee
  • Missing Since: November 6, 2021

Anyone who may have information on their whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND . Those who may have seen them, are asked to call 911 immediately.

