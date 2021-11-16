ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii Gas Is Fined $230,000 For Violating The Clean Air Act

civilbeat.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gas Co. LLC, more commonly known as Hawaii Gas, a natural gas distributor based in Kapolei, has agreed to pay a $230,000 fine for violating rules in the 1990 Clean Air Act, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The company also agreed to modify equipment to reduce the...

www.civilbeat.org

