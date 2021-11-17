ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Skates at Tuesday's practice

 5 days ago

Arvidsson has been activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and skated with the...

CBS Sports

Kings' Cal Petersen: Tending twine Tuesday

Petersen is set to start Tuesday's road game versus the Canadiens, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. Petersen will get the second half of a back-to-back after Jonathan Quick took down the Maple Leafs on Monday. The 27-year-old Petersen will make his third start in the last six games -- he's won his last two appearances and allowed just two goals in each of those contests.
NHL
NHL

Morning Skate Report: Jets vs Kings

WINNIPEG - Sitting with a 5-1-1 record on home ice this season, the Winnipeg Jets would like nothing more than to improve on that mark in front of their fans at Canada Life Centre tonight when they host the Los Angeles Kings (8-5-1). Nothing comes easy in the National Hockey League though, and that's especially the case tonight against a Kings squad that has won seven straight games.
NHL
LA Kings Insider

11/16 Notebook – Arvidsson/Vilardi & Alignment + Power Play, Edler’s Calming Presence, Kempe Video

Another day on the ice, Insiders. The biggest news of the day was that Viktor Arvidsson was back with the group today, skating in his usual spot alongside Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown. Arvidsson has played the majority of his season in that spot, on the left side of that line, only moving off of it due to his presence to the NHL’s COVID Protocol minutes before the Kings played Buffalo late in October.
NHL
Gabriel Vilardi
Viktor Arvidsson
NHL

Doughty skates with Kings for first time since knee injury

Defenseman practices in no-contact jersey, ahead of schedule. Drew Doughty skated with the Los Angeles Kings on Friday for the first time since sustaining a knee injury. The defenseman, who was injured in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars on Oct. 22 when he took a knee-to-knee hit from Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa, was expected to be out eight weeks and resume skating in six weeks from the time of the injury. Friday marked four weeks since the injury.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Kings' Doughty skates ahead of anticipated recovery schedule

Los Angeles Kings defenceman Drew Doughty skated with the team in a non-contact jersey on Friday, putting him ahead of schedule in his recovery from a knee injury. Doughty was injured by an knee-to-knee hit from Dallas defenceman Jani Hakanpaa on Oct. 22. After the injury, the Kings said it would be six weeks before Doughty started skating again and eight weeks until he could return to the lineup.
NHL
NBC Sports

Kings fail to practice what they preach in loss to Jazz

The Kings know exactly what they need to do in order to win games. The problem is that they consistently fail to execute. They go into each game with a specific plan and come out of every losing effort with a diagnosis that almost always centers around a lack of execution.
NBA
#Skates#Kings#Ahl Ontario
CBS Sports

Kraken's Ryan Donato: Skates in no-contact jersey

Donato (upper body) practiced in a red no-contact jersey Tuesday, Marisa Ingemi of The Seattle Times reports. Considering the no-contact jersey, Donato will almost assuredly not play Tuesday versus the Golden Knights. The 25-year-old forward has four points, 23 shots on net and 11 hits through 11 contests as a solid bottom-six option. His next chance to return is Thursday at home versus the Ducks.
HOCKEY
chatsports.com

Skate report: 'It's going to be emotional' for Hornqvist

He intends, Patric Hornqvist vowed, to approach this game the same as every other he has played in the National Hockey League. Which is to say, with the ferocity of a wolverine who has a toothache and a grudge. But Hornqvist realizes this will be unlike any of the 827...
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Alex Newhook: Skates on third line

Newhook logged 14:08 of ice time as the third-line center in Thursday's 7-1 win over Vancouver. It was an encouraging return from the AHL for Newhook, who spent nearly a month with the Avalanche's AHL affiliate after playing Opening Night. He contributed an assist and won five of 10 draws, including all four in the defensive zone, while also playing on the second power-play unit.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Will practice Tuesday

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said that Horton-Tucker (thumb) has been cleared for contact and will practice Tuesday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports. Horton-Tucker underwent surgery Oct. 12 and has been making good progress in his recovery, though the Lakers haven't yet offered up a definitive target date for him to make his season debut. A date should come clearer into focus once Horton-Tucker gets a few practices under his belt, but he'll remain out for at least Monday's game against the Hornets, and perhaps an additional contest or two to follow. Malik Monk, Kent Bazemore and Avery Bradley have all taken turns operating as the Lakers' starting shooting guard this season, but Horton-Tucker could certainly push for the job once he's back up to speed.
NBA
NHL
Hockey
Sports
CBS Sports

Kings' Drew Doughty: Practices in limited capacity

Doughty (knee) took part in practice wearing a red non-contact jersey Friday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports. The veteran defenseman is still expected to be out until late December with the injury, but the fact he's skating with teammates is an encouraging sign. Doughty kicked off the season hot, recording seven points in his first four games.
NHL
wingsnation.com

Moritz Seider skates at Red Wings practice in Arizona on Friday

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider participated in team practice on Friday for wear after making an early exit from Thursday’s 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Late in the third period in Vegas, Seider blocked a shot by Paul Cotter with his left knee and subsequently crumpled to the ice. The 20-year-old defender barely made it off the ice under his own power.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres' Jokiharju returns to practice

Robert Hagg didn’t practice, but Granato described it as a maintenance day and he will be back full go Saturday. Colin Miler was at practice after not finishing Thursday’s game.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres were no-show, get pounded by Calgary

Thursday night was a total mauling by the Calgary Flames. The Buffalo Sabres were hanging in, trailing 2-0, but they stopped playing early in the second and gave very little effort. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
NHL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Panthers’ Chase Priskie watches dream of playing in the NHL become reality for himself and other South Floridians

Drafted in 2006 by the Predators, Plantation’s Blake Geoffrion defied the odds, becoming the first South Florida native to play in the NHL. A decade and a half later, the trail Geoffrion blazed is becoming more more well traveled. Six other South Florida natives have entered the NHL in recent years. From Boca Raton’s Jakob Chychrun to Fort Lauderdale’s Jayson Megna, four South Florida products ...
NHL

