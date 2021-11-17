Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Skates at Tuesday's practice

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said that Horton-Tucker (thumb) has been cleared for contact and will practice Tuesday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports. Horton-Tucker underwent surgery Oct. 12 and has been making good progress in his recovery, though the Lakers haven't yet offered up a definitive target date for him to make his season debut. A date should come clearer into focus once Horton-Tucker gets a few practices under his belt, but he'll remain out for at least Monday's game against the Hornets, and perhaps an additional contest or two to follow. Malik Monk, Kent Bazemore and Avery Bradley have all taken turns operating as the Lakers' starting shooting guard this season, but Horton-Tucker could certainly push for the job once he's back up to speed.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO