Bearcats' Landing Spot Revealed in Latest CFP Rankings

The Bearcats are one of the three undefeated FBS teams remaining.

CINCINNATI — No movement for Cincinnati in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Luke Fickell's squad stayed at No.5 following their 45-28 road victory over South Florida.

The top-5 remained unchanged, with No.1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Oregon, and No.4 Ohio State staying in the same order following victories from each. Michigan checked in right behind UC at No. 6; with Michigan State at No. 7 and Notre Dame at No. 8.

The Fighting Irish curiously have a better chance to make the playoff right now in ESPN and Pro Football Focus's models. Cincinnati beat Notre Dame on the road earlier this year, 24-13, but a weak overall schedule hurts the Bearcats chances.

Luke Fickell and company take on SMU in their final home game this season on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

