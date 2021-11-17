ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

No verdict after daylong deliberations by Rittenhouse jury

WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15wSUm_0cyrHK6T00

KENOSHA, WI (AP) – The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial deliberated a full day on Tuesday without reaching a verdict over whether he was the instigator in a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.

The case went to the anonymous jury after the judge, in an unusual move, allowed Rittenhouse himself to play a minor role in the selection of the final panel of 12 people whose job was to decide his fate.

Rittenhouse reached into a raffle drum and drew numbered slips that determined which of the 18 jurors who sat through the case would deliberate and which ones would be dismissed as alternates.

Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha, prosecutor says

That task is usually performed by a court clerk, not the defendant. Judge Bruce Schroeder said later in the day that he has been having defendants do it for “I’m going to say 20 years, at least.”

The jury will return Wednesday morning to continue its work.

Rittenhouse, 18, faces life in prison if convicted as charged for using an AR-style semi-automatic rifle to kill two men and wound a third during a night of protests against racial injustice in Kenosha in the summer of 2020. The former police youth cadet is white, as were those he shot.

Rittenhouse testified he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors argued he provoked the violence. The case has become a flashpoint in the U.S. debate over guns, racial-justice protests, vigilantism and law and order.

The jury appeared to be overwhelmingly white. Prospective jurors were not asked to identify their race during the selection process, and the court did not provide a racial breakdown.

As the jury deliberated, dozens of protesters – some for Rittenhouse, some against – stood outside the courthouse. Some talked quietly with those on the other side, while others shouted insults. One woman could be heard repeatedly calling some Rittenhouse supporters “white supremacists.”

Wisconsin governor urges peace ‘regardless’ of Rittenhouse outcome as demonstrators gather at courthouse

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who faced criticism over his response to the Kenosha protests in 2020, urged calm as the jury deliberated. He announced last week that 500 members of the National Guard would stand ready for duty in Kenosha if needed.

“Regardless of the outcome in this case, I urge peace in Kenosha and across our state,” Evers tweeted. He added: “I ask all those who choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights in every community to do so safely and peacefully.”

The large protests that some had anticipated did not materialize during the trial’s testimony phase. On most days, only a few demonstrators gathered on the courthouse steps, and the high fence that protected the building during last year’s unrest is gone.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he went Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, in what he said was an effort to protect property from rioters in the days after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a white Kenosha police officer.

In a fast-moving series of clashes in the streets, Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28.

During closing arguments Monday, prosecutor Thomas Binger said that Rittenhouse was a “wannabe soldier” who set the deadly chain of events in motion by bringing a rifle to a protest and pointing it at protesters just before he was chased.

But Rittenhouse lawyer Mark Richards countered that Rittenhouse was ambushed by a “crazy person” – Rosenbaum.

Rittenhouse testified that Rosenbaum chased him down and made a grab for his rifle, causing him to fear the weapon was going to be used against him. His account of Rosenbaum’s behavior was largely corroborated by video and some of the prosecution’s own witnesses.

As for Huber, he was gunned down after he was seen on video hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard. And Grosskreutz admitted he had his own gun pointed at Rittenhouse when he was shot.

In his instructions to the jury, Schroeder said that to accept Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense, the jurors must find that he believed there was an unlawful threat to him and that the amount of force he used was reasonable and necessary.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

In Kenosha and beyond, guns become more common on US streets

(AP) – As Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted in two killings that he said were self-defense, armed civilians patrolled the streets near the Wisconsin courthouse with guns in plain view. In Georgia, testimony in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers showed that armed patrols were commonplace in the neighborhood where Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWK 13 News

‘Rittenhouse would’ve been convicted of a misdemeanor’: West Virginia attorney explains self-defense law in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After more than 25 hours of deliberation, the jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse Friday of all five felony counts he had been charged with. They were: First-degree reckless homicide Two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety First-degree intentional homicide Attempted first-degree intentional homicide For West Virginia NAACP Vice President Darryl Clausell, it […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Kenosha, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

Woman killed, suspect fatally shot by police

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say one woman was killed and another was injured in southern West Virginia before police fatally shot a suspect. Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Alan Christian told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that police were called to a domestic disturbance Friday afternoon at a residence in the Montcalm community. One […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WOWK 13 News

3 cars shot on Kentucky interstate, 1 wounded

(AP) – Police say a Kentucky man is accused of shooting at three cars on Interstate 65 and wounding one person. State Police said in a statement that 51-year-old James Louis Hooper Jr. of Louisville was charged Saturday in the Hart County shootings. Authorities say a woman was the first to report her vehicle had […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

KCHD reports 2 new COVID-19 related deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Sunday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported 51 new COVID-19 cases for the area. Those new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases for the area – throughout the duration of the pandemic – to 26,694. KCHD also reports two additional COVID-19 related deaths – a 72-year-old man and a 38-year-old […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, Nov. 19. Two more deaths were reported: a 55-year-old male who was vaccinated and a 59-year-old male who was partially vaccinated.   Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County. Total Cases 26,564 Up 73 […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Murder#Ap#Ar
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
935K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy