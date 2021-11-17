Victim dragged down stairs after East Village robbery: NYPD
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — A man followed a woman into her apartment Sunday before stealing her personal belongings and dragging her down the stairs, police said Tuesday.
The suspect entered the 24-year-old woman’s apartment on 2nd Avenue at approximately 1:15 a.m., police said. After gaining entry, he removed her iPhone, credit card and driver’s license from her hand — then, he dragged her down the stairs.
The suspect fled the location after the incident. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and sneakers, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
