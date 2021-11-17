ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Victim dragged down stairs after East Village robbery: NYPD

By Sarah Vasile
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bbAPj_0cyrH7iH00

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — A man followed a woman into her apartment Sunday before stealing her personal belongings and dragging her down the stairs, police said Tuesday.

The suspect entered the 24-year-old woman’s apartment on 2nd Avenue at approximately 1:15 a.m., police said. After gaining entry, he removed her iPhone, credit card and driver’s license from her hand — then, he dragged her down the stairs.

The suspect fled the location after the incident. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and sneakers, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man fatally stabbed in the neck on subway near Penn Station: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A man stabbed a subway rider to death in an unprovoked attack near Penn Station early Sunday morning, police said. The 32-year-old victim was onboard a northbound No. 2 train when the suspect stabbed him in the neck as the train entered the station, according to the NYPD. The suspect then fled […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Attacker bashes man in the face, repeatedly stabs him in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — An attacker smashed a metal object into a man’s face, then repeatedly stabbed the victim in Brooklyn, police said Saturday. The two argued near 55th Street and Seventh Avenue on Nov. 1, officials said. When it escalated, the attacker used a sharp object of some kind to stab the 57-year-old victim […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen fatally shot inside Staten Island deli: NYPD

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island — A teenage boy was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest inside a Staten Island deli on Sunday evening, police said. Keondre Adams was shot shortly before 5 p.m., officials said. He was rushed from the Westervelt Avenue store to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Police have […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

16-year-old fatally shot outside East Harlem NYCHA building: NYPD

EAST HARLEM — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a NYCHA complex in East Harlem Saturday evening, police said Sunday. Jamere Chapman was found with a gunshot wound to his stomach in front of the Wagner Houses on East 124th Street around 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. EMS rushed the boy, who […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

10-year-old girl last seen leaving Bronx school found safe: NYPD

Update: The girl has been found safe, police said on Sunday. Original story: NEW YORK — Police launched a search for a 10-year-old girl who was reported missing in the Bronx this weekend. The girl was last seen leaving her school on Taylor Avenue around 2 p.m. on Friday, according to the NYPD. Police described […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

See it: Minor escapes Bronx sidewalk shootout

THE BRONX, N.Y. — A minor narrowly escaped being shot as two people exchanged gunfire on a Bronx sidewalk on Friday, video of the shootout shows. Police were called to the scene on Webster Avenue near Claremont Park around 4:10 p.m. Two individuals appeared to exchange words on the sidewalk before they each pulled out […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#East Village#Crime Stoppers#Iphone#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

NJ man set himself on fire, walked into convenience store: police

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A New Jersey man set himself on fire and then entered a gas station convenience store, starting small fires before he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. Atlantic City police said the 24-year-old Somers Point man doused himself with rubbing alcohol and used a lighter to set […]
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PIX11

Gunmen open fire in NJ yard, injuring child and 4 others

PASSAIC, NJ — Two gunmen opened fire in a New Jersey backyard, injuring five people, including a child, officials said. Officers responded to a yard near Lafayette Avenue and Howe Avenue in Passaic around 1 a.m. Sunday, police said. When they got there, they found a 4-year-old child, a 21-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman and […]
PASSAIC, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

5 charged with rioting after vehicle vandalized in Queens: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. — Five people were hit with rioting and other charges Saturday after police say they damaged and graffitied a vehicle in Queens Friday night.  Police shared images of the vehicle on social media, however, they did not specify where in Queens the incident took place. “The NYPD takes its responsibility to protect the […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

2 arrested in wild Bronx barbershop shooting caught on video

NORWOOD, the Bronx — Police arrested two people in connection with a brazen barbershop shooting in the Bronx last month. Brandon Beltres, 18, was arrested on Thursday and charged with attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment, police said on Friday.  A 17-year-old, who was not identified because he is a minor, was arrested in October, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Queens man stabbed to death in dispute on Flushing street: police

FLUSHING, Queens — A man was fatally stabbed after a dispute broke out on a Queens street late Thursday night, according to the NYPD. Police said the argument broke out between the victim and another unidentified person around 11:30 p.m. on Union Street, between 31st Drive and 32nd Avenue, in the Flushing neighborhood. Things escalated […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man slashed in face on Manhattan subway: NYPD

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — A rider was slashed in the face on a Manhattan subway train Saturday night, police said. It happened at about 5 p.m. on a southbound A train at the West Fourth Street-Washington Square station, according to officers. The male victim was slashed across his face; officials could not say what led […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Police: New DNA tests link woman to 1986 baby killing

Connecticut police have charged a Florida woman with murder in connection with the 1986 killing of a baby who was found dead in a garbage truck. Police in Greenwich, Connecticut, say new DNA testing linked Janita Phillips, of Lake Mary, Florida, to the crime scene and confirmed she was the boy’s mother. Phillips turned herself […]
GREENWICH, CT
PIX11

PIX11

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy