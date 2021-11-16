ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Squid Game’ Is Decisively Netflix No. 1 Show of All Time With 1.65 Billion Hours Streamed in First Four Weeks, Company Says

By Todd Spangler
wiltonbulletin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Squid Game” pulled in a staggering 1.65 billion hours of viewing in 28 days following its Sept. 17 premiere, according to Netflix. That’s equivalent to more than 182,000 years in total. More from Variety. Nik Summerer on Lessons Learned Working With New Volume Technology on Netflix Show '1899'. The...

www.wiltonbulletin.com

