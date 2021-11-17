Port Authority’s year-long Negley Station improvement project getting underway

Port Authority

PITTSBURGH — Port Authority’s contractor this month began mobilizing at Negley Station on Port Authority’s East Busway in preparation for a year-long station improvement project.

When complete, the station will have new inbound and outbound platforms, a covered pick-up and drop-off area, LED lighting upgrades, and features that increase pedestrian safety.

Plans also include new landscaping and design elements to encourage future transit-oriented development.

Through the winter, Port Authority’s contractor will conduct surveys of the site and prepare the area for construction, which is expected to begin in spring 2022. The second and third phases of the project will extend through fall 2022.

Access via Summerlea Street will require pedestrian detours during the first phase of construction. Updates and detour information will be posted at www.PortAuthority.org/NegleyStation.

Once complete, the station renovation will create a safer, more welcoming rider experience.

Negley Station is the first in the agency’s Station Improvement Program to undergo construction. The purpose of this program is to invest capital resources into existing fixed-guideway assets to encourage more transit ridership and investment. Other stations that are slated for future improvements include Carnegie Station, Station Square Station, Dormont Junction, and South Hills Junction.

Port Authority’s Board in April approved a $2.5 million construction contract with Plavchak Construction Company of Elizabeth, Pa.

