ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

ICG Publicists Guild Awards TV Nominees Set

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U4ij8_0cyrFbhS00

The Publicists Guild is out with the TV nominees for its 2022 ICG Publicists Awards , which will be handed out in March.

Vying for the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaign are the individuals and teams behind Season 2 of the CW’s Batwoman and the inaugural runs of Apple TV+’s Emmy-laden Ted Lasso , Amazon’s The Underground Railroad and Disney+’s Wandavision . Read the details below.

The Weinberg prize honors active members working in television whose achievements in publicity and promotion during the previous calendar year are deemed outstanding. The winner will be honored at the guild’s 59th annual trophy show, set for March 25 at the Beverly Hilton.

“Though this year has been challenging in so many respects, the four nominated TV publicity campaigns each exemplify the best strategic planning and targeted implementation, delivering vast television viewing audiences,” said Tim Menke, who chairs the ICG Publicists Awards with Sheryl Main. “Apart from the difficulties that the pandemic has brought to everyone, these shows have each overcome specific problems in marketing to rise to the top.”

The ICG Publicists Guild is part of the International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600.

Here are the nominees for the 2022 Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity campaign:

Batwoman, Season 2
Celia Sacks and Kristi Strupinsky,
Warner Bros. Television (airs on The CW)

Ted Lasso
Sarah Carragher, Apple TV+
(streams on Apple TV+)

The Underground Railroad
Denise Godoy Gregarek, Unit Publicist
Amazon Studios (streams on Prime Video)

WandaVision
John Pisani, Unit Publicist, and Local 600 Union publicists of Walt Disney Studios
(streams on Disney +)

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Halle Berry Will Get The People’s Icon Award At 2021 People’s Choice Awards

NBC and E! announced today that Academy Award-winning actress, director, and producer Halle Berry will receive “The People’s Icon” award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. Grammy Award-winning artist Cardi B will present the award to Berry at the ceremony, honoring her for contributions in TV and film. The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will air simultaneously on NBC and E! on Tuesday, December 7 at 9 PM ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Berry is making her directorial debut in the Netflix film Bruised, opening in theaters November 17, and on Netflix November 24. Cardi B and Berry teamed up...
MUSIC
Deadline

Producers Guild Opens Submissions for PGA Innovation Award

The Producers Guild on Wednesday unveiled key dates for its PGA Innovation Award, which is bestowed upon the production of a new-media program that elevates the audience’s viewing experience. The application period is open now and the deadline for submission is January 14, 2022. Programs released between January 1-December 31, 2021 are eligible for the honor, which is in its third year. For programs that cannot be viewed linearly via the existing submission procedure, a video demonstration may be submitted instead. The PGA said the winning submission will challenge the limits of standard formats and drive forward the industry’s perception and application...
ECONOMY
Deadline

Peter Aykroyd Dies: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Pays Tribute To Former Cast Member & Writer

Peter Aykroyd, the Emmy-nominated former Saturday Night Live cast member and writer, has died. The NBC sketch show paid tribute to SNL alum following Simu Liu’s eventful hosting debut. Saturday Night Live revealed the actor-writer’s death with a card that displayed a picture of the previous featured player the years of his birth and death. The Ottawa native was born November 19, 1955, and is younger brother of SNL original Dan Aykroyd. He began his foray into entertainment with minor roles in The New Avengers and SCTV. In 1979 he joined Saturday Night Live as both a writer and featured player. That same...
CELEBRITIES
musicconnection.com

Hollywood Music in Media Awards Announces Nominees

The Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) has announced the nominees in Film and all music for visual media categories. Films nominated in score, song, on-screen performance and other genre music categories include: DON’T LOOK UP, CYRANO, KING RICHARD, DUNE, NO TIME TO DIE, THE POWER OF THE DOG, CODA, RESPECT, PARALLEL MOTHERS, C’MON C’MON. Composers receiving multiple nominations include Hans Zimmer, Nicholas Britell, Amie Doherty, Bryce Dessner & Aaron Dessner. Songwriter nominees include singing icons Carole King, Van Morrison, Brian Wilson, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Eddie Vedder and Jay-Z. The awards will be presented Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 5:30pm (PST).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Pisani
pixelkin.org

Nominees revealed for The Game Awards 2021

The gaming industry’s annual end-of-year award show, The Game Awards, will stream live on Thursday, December 9. Nominees have been revealed for more than 30 categories, including Best Multiplayer, Best Action, Best Debut Indie, and Best Performance. Over 100 games are included amongst all nominees. For the all-important Game of...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

The Game Awards 2021 Nominees Will Be Announced Next Week

Game of the Year should actually be interesting this year, because as far as this author is concerned, there hasn’t really been that one single standout that everyone appears ready to rally behind. You may have a different opinion, of course – that’s fine – but while there have been lots of great releases this year, it doesn’t feel like there’s been that one true standout, head and shoulders above the rest.
VIDEO GAMES
hotnewhiphop.com

American Music Awards 2021: List Of Nominees & Winners

The Grammys might be the biggest night of the music industry but it's the American Music Awards that actually reflects the opinion of the public. Fans get to vote for their favorite artist, a favorite song, and even their favorite album. This year, Cardi B will be on holding down...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Guild#The Publicists Guild#Icg Publicists Awards#Cw#The Icg Publicists Guild#Iatse#Amazon Studios#Unit Publicist#Walt Disney Studios
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
BET

Wesley Snipes Gives His Stamp Of Approval To Mahershala Ali As The New Blade

Wesley Snipes is making it known that Mahershala Ali is perfect for the role as the new Blade superhero in the upcoming film. The veteran actor came to Ali’s defense on Twitter Thursday morning (Nov. 11) after he responded to a user who questioned if the two-time Oscar winner would be able to outdo Snipes as the original Blade. Snipes portrayed the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero vampire in three films, one in 1998 and in two sequels in 2002 and 2004.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Road House' Reboot Starring Jake Gyllenhaal in the Works

Road House is a classic Patrick Swayze action film that is beloved by movie fans, and now its being reported that a reboot starring Jake Gyllenhaal is in the works. According to Deadline, sources have said that MGM is very eager to get a new version of the film into production, and have begun looking for scribes to do a re-write on a previous script. Gyllenhaal and director Doug Liman are both attached to the project and, while the two have other films they are starting work on soon, the studio is said to be placing a high priority on the new reboot film.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
MovieWeb

She-Hulk Trailer Is Here, Don't Make Her Angry

We have our first look at the upcoming series She-Hulk with a new teaser revealed for Disney+ Day. The official logo for the show has also been revealed with the She-Hulk branding set against a city skyline. You can take a look at the logo below, along with a new teaser trailer which reveals actual footage of lead star Tatiana Maslany getting green as the new She-Hulk.
TV SERIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
TheWrap

Peter Aykroyd, ‘SNL’ Cast Member and Dan Aykroyd’s Brother, Dies at 66

Peter Aykroyd, a comedian, writer and actor best known for his time on “Saturday Night Live,” has passed away at the age of 66. Aykroyd was the younger brother of Dan Aykroyd and was a member of the Second City comedy troupe in Toronto before joining “SNL” in 1979, during the show’s fifth season. Aykroyd served as a writer and cast member for that one season of the NBC sketch series, and also appeared in the films “Coneheads” and “Spies Like Us,” among others. He co-wrote the 1991 film “Nothing but Trouble” with his brother Dan, who directed the comedy that became a deep-cut cult favorite.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Batwoman’: First Look At Nicole Kang As Poison Ivy In CW Series

We’re getting the first look at Nicole Kang (Dr. Mary Hamilton) as Poison Ivy in the CW’s Batwoman. See the image below. After being infected by a missing “Bat Trophy” – a mysterious thorn – Mary’s journey culminates next week in the Nov. 24 midseason finale “Double Trouble” episode as she fully transforms into the supervillain. In the Nov. 17 episode we learned that Mary had been infected by one of Pam Isley’s vines, and now “the selfless and caring Mary Hamilton (Kang) we’ve come to know and love is taking a backseat to a pernicious and virulent version of herself. No...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Scarlett Johansson Is Returning To The MCU After Lawsuit Drama, But Not How You’d Think

Marvel veteran Scarlett Johansson made headlines when she sued Disney for an alleged infringement of her film contract. After the case was settled, many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wondered if the actress would ever return to her iconic role as Black Widow. Now she’s actually rejoining Marvel for a top-secret project - but now in the way fans might think.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy