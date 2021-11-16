Marcellus Wiley: Cam Newton must start for this team I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Cam Newton is reportedly meeting with the Carolina Panthers, who are apparently in need of a quarterback after Sam Darnold went down with an injury that would keep him out for multiple weeks. Should the Panthers sign Newton? The 32-year-old quarterback, who last played for the New England Patriots, is now looking for a job. With all that said, here are three reasons why the Panthers must reunite with Cam Newton.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO