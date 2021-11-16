Marcellus Wiley: Cam Newton must start for this team I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Cam Newton’s first home game back with the Carolina Panthers did not go to plan, much to the delight of the Washington Football Team. Washington came away with a 27-21 road win at Carolina on Sunday, and they limited Newton in the process. The Panthers quarterback did throw for a pair of touchdowns and run for another, but was limited to 235 total yards on the day.
Who’s going to start under center for the Carolina Panthers against the Washington Football Team next weekend?. Carolina defeated Arizona, 34-10, on Sunday afternoon. The Panthers started backup PJ Walker at quarterback, with Sam Darnold out due to injury. However, the team also now has Cam Newton on the roster.
In what was a hectic Thursday in the world of the NFL, Cam Newton came to terms with the Carolina Panthers on a one-year contract deal. The agreement between the two sides is for a $10 million deal, with $4.5 million of it being fully guaranteed. Numerous current and former...
The love and respect for Cam Newton, even after a messy separation, remained present within the Carolina Panthers organization. Featured in his Sunday morning report on how the unlikely reunion materialized, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport noted that Newton’s No. 1 had to be preserved by the team. “When the...
Cam Newton has agreed to a deal to return to the Carolina Panthers, and it seems clear that the team is planning to use him as a starting quarterback. The Panthers announced on Thursday that they have signed Newton. The details of the former NFL MVP’s contract have since been revealed, and they make clear that Newton is expected to be a starter.
Panthers legendary WR turned hall of honor member, as well as NFL Network Analyst Steve Smith, joined Kyle Bailey today on the Clubhouse as he reacted to the breaking news that Cam Newton is back with the Panthers. Steve started right off the bat by saying they have increased their chances of winning with this […]
Auburn football lost a lot last weekend–starting quarterback, starting placekicker, and the whole entire game to Mississippi State–but with two games left on the regular-season schedule it’s still full steam ahead for the Tigers. For the second year in a row, TJ Finley will get his first start against the...
Per David Newton of ESPN, Carolina head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Friday that Newton will make his first start since rejoining the Panthers shortly before last Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals, during which the 32-year-old scored two touchdowns on his first two offensive plays. "He's really done a...
Cam Newton is reportedly meeting with the Carolina Panthers, who are apparently in need of a quarterback after Sam Darnold went down with an injury that would keep him out for multiple weeks. Should the Panthers sign Newton? The 32-year-old quarterback, who last played for the New England Patriots, is now looking for a job. With all that said, here are three reasons why the Panthers must reunite with Cam Newton.
Cam Newton has been a free agent since he was released by the New England Patriots prior to the season, but the former NFL MVP may finally have a new job opportunity. Newton is expected to meet with Carolina Panthers head coach and the team’s ownership group this week, according to Jonathan Alexander of the Charlotte Observer.
Odell Beckham Jr. and Cam Newton are both given an opportunity to clean slate. OBJ was released by the Cleveland Browns, but is joining a Super Bowl-contending LA Rams team. Cam was released by the New England Patriots in August, but is back with the Carolina Panthers, where he was named MVP in 2015. Bucky Brooks explains why OBJ is under more pressure this season than Cam.
The Arizona Cardinals will face the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. The Panthers made one of the two huge moves in the NFL on Thursday. They agreed to terms with quarterback Cam Newton on a deal to make him their starting quarterback for the rest of this season. Newton returns...
On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers signed former MVP quarterback Cam Newton, who had originally been with the team from 2011 to 2019. Shortly after, head coach Matt Rhule announced that PJ Walker would still be starting against the Cardinals in week 10. Newton is a Panthers legend, holding numerous franchise...
After reports emerged on Thursday that the Carolina Panthers would be meeting with him to discuss a return to Charlotte, the team announced that Cam Newton has agreed to terms on a return to the team that drafted him 1st overall a decade ago. https://twitter.com/Panthers/status/1458846136475828240?s=20. The 32-year-old quarterback spent his...
Everything felt familiar for Cam Newton on Sunday night as he made his return with the Carolina Panthers. It wasn’t just a simple reunion. The star quarterback made sure that it would be a very memorable one, leading the team to a 34-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Newton, who...
Elvis Presley once said the home is where the heart is. That song probably rings true for Cam Newton, who signed a one-year deal to return to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. The former All-Pro QB spent the first nine seasons of his career in Carolina after being drafted No.1...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton spoke to the media Friday for the first time since returning to the Carolina Panthers. Newton signed a one-year, $10 million deal Thursday to come back to the team that drafted him first overall in 2011. "It was a no-brainer," Newton said. "Honestly, I feel...
Cam Newton may be the Panthers’ starting quarterback on Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Although coach Matt Rhule didn’t commit to Newton starting, he strongly suggested it today by saying that Newton will do most of the work with the first-string offense this week. It wouldn’t make a lot of sense to have Newton do the first-team work if the Panthers were going back to P.J. Walker on Sunday.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will take most of the team's first-team practice reps for Week 11 against the Washington Football Team, per head coach Matt Rhule. Newton ran in a touchdown and threw another on Sunday while playing limited snaps in his first game back with the Panthers. P.J. Walker will return to backup duties for the rest of the season after filling in as the starter in Week 10. Newton should be an upgrade for the offense over Sam Darnold as a whole, but he may replace Christian McCaffrey as Carolina's primary ball-carrier in the red zone.
Carolina's attempt to reclaim the career of Sam Darnold has failed, and the team is exploring a potential reunion with a familiar face. Free-agent quarterback Cam Newton is set to meet with the Panthers about a return to Charlotte, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. The Charlotte Observer first...
