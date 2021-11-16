Well-known former Montana State Bobcat Dennis Erickson in unique situation with son who coaches for Montana

Bryce Erickson tried to be secretive in convincing his father to come to Montana for a round of golf over the summer.

The Grizzlies tight ends coach got his father, Dennis Erickson, to come play in the Montana QB Club golf tournament. It was a seemingly unusual sight to see Dennis, a former Montana State player and coach, taking part in a University of Montana-sanctioned event.

Bryce got Dennis there but couldn’t convince him to wear a Griz polo or hat that day on their golf outing. Little did Bryce know that his father does have a Griz hat he’s worn before.

Dennis doesn’t see that as some betrayal of his Bobcats roots. He’s just put in the odd situation where his father coached the Griz, his wife is a UM grad and his son now coaches at Montana.

“It’s probably the most strange relationship that I’ve seen in a long time,” Dennis said from his home in Coeur d’Alene, having retired in 2019.

Bryce didn’t have any real allegiances in the 'Cat-Griz rivalry before he got hired in 2020.

His father had moved on from coaching at Montana State by the time he was born, but they still had Bobcats stuff around their house. They always tried to listen to the game on the radio or watch it on TV, his father wearing his MSU hat and his mother, Marilyn, in her UM sweatshirt.

“I probably more sided with my mom because she was the one cooking dinner,” he said.

Dennis was the one who gave Bryce his first Division I coaching opportunity at Arizona State. Now comes maybe the most difficult part for Dennis because Bryce will be coaching in the Brawl of the Wild for the first time this Saturday.

While Dennis can root for his son on other game days, the 'Cat-Griz matchup is the one day where there will be some uncertainty about his allegiances. So, he pleads the fifth about his rooting interests.

“I’m not going to piss one of them off, and now I’m probably pissing both of them off,” he said. “There’s blood on both sides, but if it wasn’t for Montana State, I don’t even know where I’d be. They were so instrumental in my life, and I’m indebted to Montana State forever.”

Bryce expects his father to either be wearing neutral colors or the Bobcats’ blue and gold while maybe rooting for him and the Griz on the inside.

“I’m sure once we get closer to the game I’ll throw some salt at him, and he’ll probably throw some back at me, that’s just natural,” Bryce said. “At the end of the day, we’re family, and that’s the most important thing.”

Montana State is on a four-game winning streak in the rivalry. It’s the Bobcats' most consecutive wins since they won six in a row from 1972-77, a stretch in which Dennis was coaching there for two years.

“Everybody’s chomping at the bit,” Bryce said. “It’ll be exciting to experience that. It’ll be even more exciting to experience that when we beat them. That’s really what it comes down to.”

Passion reignited

Bryce’s first call went to his wife when Bobby Hauck offered him an assistant position in the spring of 2020.

His next call went to his father, who had known Bobby for about 30 years.

“He’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, you got to take that yesterday. Coach Hauck’s a great guy, a great coach, he’s got a great program, you’ll love it there,’” Bryce recalled. “That was all I needed to hear.”

Bobby and Dennis go back to around the time Hauck got into coaching under Don Read at Montana in the 1980s. Dennis was at other area schools before he went on to win two national titles at Miami and become a college football hall of famer.

Their relationship was maintained over the years, even though they were on different ends of the rivalry as alums, because of their mutual respect and admiration. Dennis even signed Tim Hauck, Bobby’s brother and a former Griz, when he was coaching the Seattle Seahawks.

“He’s one of those guys that was very good to me as a young coach,” Bobby said of Dennis. “I’ve really liked him and respected him forever. He just treated me like a peer. And he always picked up the tab when I got to hang out with him because he had the bigger bank account.”

Bryce thought he was done with football coaching for good before Bobby called him. He had left college football for high school coaching as he and his wife started having more kids and didn’t want to be moving every couple years. He then left to work in the private sector.

Bryce was miserable without coaching. Even his wife noticed it. He wasn’t going to get back in college coaching for just any job, but he liked the opportunity to coach with Bobby Hauck, offensive coordinator Timm Rosenbach and wide receiver coach Brent Pease, all people he knew.

“After my first phone conversation with Coach Hauck and Coach Rosenbach and Coach Pease, I felt like I was about to go play my first high school game as a quarterback,” he said. “It was those same type of emotions. When you feel like that, that’s probably a pretty good sign.”

Bryce’s mother had implored him as a kid to not go into coaching. But he had enjoyed hanging out with his father at practices, watching film, drawing up plays and going on road trips.

Bryce decided to get into coaching when he was done playing. He likes the chess match of beating a defense and is now coaching tight ends for the first time after coaching quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers in hopes of one day becoming an offensive coordinator.

“It’s kind of in your blood,” he said. “Once you’re done playing the game and you have such a passion for it, you want to stay involved in it. So, the next-best thing to that is coaching.”

The type of program Bryce sees at Montana is similar to Miami. He played there for a bit, and Dennis led the Hurricanes to the 1989 and 1991 national titles.

To Bryce, UM is a place where he sees the importance of building relationships with players, instilling discipline and treating others how you’d want to be treated. It’s similar to what he learned as being important from his father, who had a personable nature seen in inviting his assistants and their families over for cookouts, with Dennis’ father bringing Dungeness crabs.

“I’d never seen and experienced a program where the players had such an incredible passion for the game of football and the process,” he said. “The practices I went to, you didn’t even have to coach them. They were excited to be out there. They had each other’s backs. That was an experience that I see a lot here in their culture.”

Tangled web

Dennis has been in this divided house arrangement before.

He played at Everett High School outside of Seattle while his father, Robert “Pinky” Erickson coached at rival Cascade. His father’s connection with MSU coach Jim Sweeney, who would go to football clinics in Washington, led to Dennis’ only scholarship offer.

Dennis went on to be an all-American quarterback at MSU, but by his junior season, Pinky was hired by Jack Swarthout, who had been coaching in Washington, to be an assistant coach for the Griz in 1967. Pinky left after one season to follow Sweeney to Washington State.

Sweeney later became Bryce’s godfather.

“It is what it is, but hey, I’m a Griz now through in and through out,” Bryce said. “I love it here. You can’t beat this environment. It’s among the best I’ve ever been a part of. I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like when we play the Bobcats.”

In Dennis’ final 'Cat-Griz game as a senior in 1968, his father was in attendance as he played the role of option quarterback in leading the Bobcats to 20 unanswered points in the final nine minutes to turn a 24-9 deficit into a 29-24 win over the Griz. The two of them embraced afterward, with Pinky saying, “Son, I’ve never been so proud of you.”

Dennis went on to be a grad assistant at MSU before being the Billings Central High School head coach. He had dreamed of being a high school coach since fifth grade.

“My soul deal in life was to be a football coach,” he said. “Academically, I was drawing plays up when I should have been doing something else in classes.”

Dennis got the chance to return to MSU as an assistant under Sonny Holland after one year at Billings Central. He still looks back fondly on his time in the Big Sky before he got in the “rat race” of major college football coaching.

“The Big Sky was so much fun,” he said. “To me, that’s what football was all about. I look back at my coaching career over the years, and everything was so intense, but the Big Sky, that level of football, to me, is what it should all be about. It really is. Kids have fun playing. It’s fun to watch. It’s all for the love of the game.”

Dennis went on to coach under Sweeney at Fresno State and under Jack Elway, a former UM assistant, at San Jose State. He got his first head coaching job at Idaho in 1982. When he made it to Miami, his athletic director was former Griz player and ex-MSU assistant coach Sam Jankovich.

Over the years, Dennis got a first-hand look at rivalries between Miami and Florida State, Miami and Notre Dame, Oregon State and Oregon, Washington State and Washington, and Arizona State and Arizona. The UM-MSU rivalry still stands out to him all these years later.

“I think the tradition of the Bobcat-Grizzly game over many years is as good a rivalry as I’ve ever seen,” he said. “Probably better than most. Maybe not as publicized as the big-time schools, but the intensity level in that state is really amazing.”