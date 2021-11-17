ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Polarizing bill to eliminate permits for concealed carry moves in House

By Dennis Owens
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed House Bill 565 on Tuesday night. The bill eliminates the need for a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

The bill passed by a 107-92 vote margin. It now heads to Governor Wolf’s desk.

“The legislation to assert Pennsylvanian’s constitutional right to carry firearms without a permit protects the Second Amendment and Article 1, sec. 21 state constitutional rights of legal gun owners. The bill changes nothing regarding who can legally own a gun and takes nothing away from law enforcement from going after those owning and using guns illegally,” House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre, Mifflin) said.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide more updates as they become available.

Below is information preceding today’s House hearings and results.

It’s called Constitutional Carry, and it would eliminate the need for a permit to carry a concealed weapon in Pennsylvania. Supporters of the idea say law-abiding gun owners should not have to jump through that extra hoop. Critics wonder why lawmakers are prioritizing easing gun restrictions.

Senate Bill 565 would make a license to carry no longer necessary.

“A lot of folks in my district support this bill, and bills like this bill, which is why I’m supporting it,” State Representative Torren Ecker (R), Cumberland/Adams Counties, said.

Rep. Ecker says gun rights are sacrosanct in his district. Same with State Representative Rob Kauffman (R), Franklin County.

“Once you own the gun legally, you have the Constitutional right to have it on you and protect yourself,” State Rep. Kauffman said.

Pa. lawmakers debate gun reform laws ahead of Tree of Life shooting anniversary

“I am vehemently opposed,” State Representative Jordan Harris (D), Philadelphia, said.

Big-city Democrats like Philadelphia’s Harris see homicides at a record pace and question why easing gun restrictions is a priority.

“We’re wasting time on a piece of legislation that’s gonna be vetoed. We know there’s no votes to override the governor’s veto, we’re literally wasting time when Pennsylvanians have sent us here to address the issues that are of the utmost importance to them and I personally believe this is not one of them,” State Rep. Harris said.

Governor Tom Wolf will veto so are Republicans just pandering?

Gov. Wolf continues to push for legislative action on gun violence

“There is no pandering,” State Rep. Kauffman said. “We are saying to law-abiding Pennsylvania gun owners that we stand with you and we do not legislate according to what the governor does.”

We should note there are still background checks when people purchase firearms and Pennsylvania’s background checks are among the most stringent in the nation.

Comments / 30

Bernard Edyvean
4d ago

we dont need a concealed weapon permit. the 2and amendment says it all. and I'm against all laws that everyone in Congress passed because the people of this country never got to vote on them. this started after ww2

Reply
21
mike burian
4d ago

In the second amendment you should not need a concealed weapons permit. America is maybe finally waking up. I’m tired of people losing their freedom.

Reply
14
DIMESTOREWALLET
4d ago

It is only "polarizing" because safety zealots and liberty haters make it so.

Reply(1)
25
 

abc27 News

Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 7,604 new cases, 1,674,328 total as of Nov. 19, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, there were 7,604 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total cases to 1,674,328.  There are 3,032 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 679 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill passes divided House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats brushed aside months-long divisions and pushed their expansive social and environment bill through a sharply divided House on Friday, as President Joe Biden and his party moved closer to capitalizing on their control of government by funneling its resources toward their top domestic priorities. The House approved the legislation by a […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc27 News

Pa. customers will see utility refunds in 2022. Here’s what to know

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple utility companies across Pennsylvania will refund a total of nearly $62 million dollars that were associated with the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA). The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved the plans, submitted by several utilities, to distribute the accumulated tax savings which have not yet […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
