Record: 2-0 The No. 2 Panthers picked up a dominant 69-25 win against Portage and followed it up with a 64-55 win against Lake Central during the first week of girls basketball action. Washington was surprisingly pushed into a four-quarter game against the Indians, where junior guard Rashunda Jones led the team with 19 points, and senior forward Mila Reynolds added 18. Jones is averaging 17 points a game through one week, while freshman Ryiah Wilson has made a strong impression, scoring over 11 points per game so far. The Panthers could be tested this week when they host Marian.

12 DAYS AGO