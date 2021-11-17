New Mexico agency investigating killing of bear near Taos
TAOS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a bear with arrows along a road near Taos. Game and Fish Department spokesman James Pitman told the Albuquerque Journal that the killing occurred on Oct. 29.
Story continues below:
- COVID: Governor pushes for more vaccinations, boosters as state’s COVID cases continue increasing
- Crime: Albuquerque father convicted of human trafficking pleads to new child abuse charges
- Albuquerque: ‘He’s a hero to all of us:’ Albuquerque teen dies saving family from house fire
- KRQE En Español: KRQE En Español: Miercoles 17 de Noviembre 2021
Pitman said bear hunting was in season then but that it’s illegal to shoot an animal on the edge of a public road. Pitman said the department identified a suspect but had not yet filed a case report. No information was available on the bear’s gender or size.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0