SAN JOSE (KPIX) — For the first time in the Elizabeth Holmes Theranos fraud trial, the jury got to hear Holmes speak on Thursday, but not because she was testifying on the witness stand. Audio recordings taken from an interview Elizabeth Holmes did with Fortune Magazine journalist Roger Parloff were played in court. Holmes can be heard making claims that other witnesses have said were false, such as how Theranos devices could do a thousand blood tests, that the company did all of its own tests, and didn’t rely on 3rd party analyzers. “This journalist is echoing the testimony that the jury has been...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO