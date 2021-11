As digital products and services are more deeply embedded in critical industries and infrastructure and the implications of problems grow in scope, engineering organizations are renewing their focus on building platforms that are scalable, reliable and secure. More importantly, they are recognizing that this isn’t the responsibility of an SRE or CSO, it’s an ethos that must be carried each day by every engineer on the team. This is an important shift—from teams and cultures that valued speed of delivery above all else to teams and cultures that make high-quality systems the foundation of everything they do.

