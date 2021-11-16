ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

The Best Old Hollywood Podcasts

By Matthew Chernov
imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s something inherently seductive about the glitz and glamour of Old Hollywood. Perhaps it’s the backstage intrigue and the tawdry tales of showbusiness hedonism that draws us in again and again....

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

'80s Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

The '80s brought us a lot of iconic movies and TV shows, from The Goonies to The Wonder Years to The Facts of Life, but none of those huge hits would have been possible without some seriously talented child actors. Is there a more indelible image from The Shining than Danny Torrance riding his tricycle through the halls of the Overlook Hotel? We don't think so. Yet that movie's young star Danny Lloyd isn't an actor anymore, and neither are many of his peers. Read on to learn about Lloyd and 11 more child actors from the '80s who quit Hollywood—plus why they decided to walk away for good.
TV SHOWS
24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
MOVIES
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes in Netflix’s ‘True Story’: TV Review

A slick, astonishingly tone-deaf apologia for minor celebrity misbehavior in the era of cancel culture, Netflix’s True Story is the sort of project that, in a different age, would have been made as a 90-minute movie and given an out-of-competition slot at Sundance just to get star Kevin Hart on the festival red carpet. Instead, True Story, which was created by Eric Newman (Narcos), is a padded seven-episode (eight, kinda, but the first two half-hour episodes have been squished into one busy premiere) series with not nearly enough twists and turns to justify a cynical, logic-defying finale unlikely to satisfy anybody. What...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Levy
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Carrie’ at 45: How Stephen King’s First Movie Brought a New Generation to Hollywood [The Losers’ Club Podcast]

“Oh, Lord! Help this sinning woman see the sin of her days and ways. Show her that if she had remained sinless, this curse of blood would never have come on her!”. It’s prom night at Bates High, and The Losers’ Club is attending to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Brian De Palma‘s Carrie. Starring Sissy Spacek, John Travolta, Piper Laurie, and Nancy Allen, the very first Stephen King adaptation was a commercial and critical smash, earning two Oscar nominations and giving Hollywood a new generation of talent.
MOVIES
Lifehacker

25 of the Best True Crime Podcasts, Rated From 'Cozy' to 'Disturbing'

Podcasters didn’t invent the true crime genre (nor did Dateline, even though it’s been around much longer), but podcasts have made crime a wildly popular obsession, freeing us from the tether of the TV and allowing us to take murderers on the road with us. Some are focused on victims, others on the questionably accused, and others on the grisly details. They’ve become so popular that one of the most popular streaming shows (Only Murders in the Building) is about true crime podcast fans making their own true crime podcast.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Dave Chappelle, Louis C.K. Among Hollywood Stars Nominated

A myriad of Hollywood stars and some controversial figures are among those nominated at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, revealed by the Recording Academy on Tuesday. Dave Chappelle and poet Amir Sulaiman received a nomination for the Netflix special, 8:46, in the best spoken word album category. Chappelle has previously won in the same category in 2019 for Sticks & Stones. The nomination for Chappelle comes amid the comedian facing outcry for his Netflix special, The Closer, which was criticized as transphobic over the comedian mocking gender identities and defending J.K. Rowling’s remarks, among other comments. After its debut, the special drew criticism from...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Tab Hunter Confidential
thezoereport.com

Bookmark Adele’s Old Hollywood Updo For Your Next Black-Tie Wedding

On November 14, Adele was in the living rooms of what felt like virtually every single person alive. In a sweeping evening of (almost) live music and intimate conversation, Adele: One Night Only granted fans a sneak peek of what’s to come off the singer’s soon-to-be-released album and the chance to listen in on an in-depth discussion with Oprah about its subject matter. And really, the only thing as enchanting as Adele’s performance is the hair and makeup she wore for it. Adele’s glamorous French twist updo, coupled with her signature soft glam makeup style, only added to the event’s vintage-tinged appeal. Even in her deeply personal interview with Oprah, Adele’s hair and makeup were calibrated to help reflect the nature of the conversation — Adele quite literally lets her hair down, amplifying the candid feeling of the television special.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Cinemark Puts Theater Chain Rivals on Notice: Why Not Carry Netflix Films?

Netflix no longer is public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of at least one mega-theater circuit — Cinemark. On Nov. 12, without revealing actual numbers, the exhibitor gushed in a press release that Red Notice is the most successful Netflix title it has carried. Before the pandemic, Cinemark, like major theater chain rivals AMC Entertainment and Regal Cinemas, largely snubbed Netflix titles since the streamer wouldn’t abide by a 90-day theatrical window. That meant Netflix had to rely on a patchwork of 150 to 300 indie cinemas to play its films and prove to talent that it cares about the...
NFL
The Guardian

Rearing aids: the five best podcasts for parents

Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell. You would think that the audience for this blokey, dad-based podcast would be primarily new dads. And yet, Beckett and Widdicombe’s mix of piss-taking and genuine introspection has drawn listeners from across the spectrum. You suspect that their dynamic might have something to do with this; quite often Widdicombe’s earnest efforts at parental self-improvement are met with raucous mockery from Beckett. If you worked on a desk next to them, there’s a chance that the non-stop banter would drive you up the wall, but in weekly, hour-long chunks it is an absolute delight.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVLine

In New Jason Katims Dramedy, Autistic Roommates Fight Fear — Watch Trailer for As We See It and Get Premiere Date

In the trailer released Monday for Jason Katims’ As We See It, life is full of possibilities, especially if you’re able to “make fear your bitch.” The eight-episode Prime Video dramedy (which drops in full Friday, Jan. 21) tells the story of three twentysomething roommates living on the autism spectrum as they attempt to “get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love and navigate a world that eludes them,” the official description reads. “With the help of their families, aide and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance.” The...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
imdb.com

Paramount+ Holiday Lineup 2021: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Special, Holiday-Themed Episodes, Classic Movies & More

Paramount+ has a brand-new lineup of festive programming to get the whole family into the holiday spirit this November and December, from holiday-themed episodes to classic movies and exclusive specials. For younger viewers, the hit Nickelodeon animated series The Loud House is getting the live-action treatment with the new holiday film A Loud House Christmas. The Paramount+ Rugrats revival will debut a new Chanukah-themed episode titled “Traditions,” following the Pickles family as they struggle to keep their family traditions alive while celebrating Tommy’s first Chanukah on Christmas Eve. Kids can also look forward to a slew of holiday episodes from their favorite shows, including iCarly, Dora the Explorer, Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, and more. The service’s streaming festivities will include a lineup of classic comfort movies to watch while avoiding the cold weather, including holiday favorites such as A Christmas Carol and Surviving Christmas, along with other favorites.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

The Euphoria Teens Are Feeling Irresponsible in New Season 2 Trailer

Alexa, play "Call Me Irresponsible" by Frank Sinatra. Mark your calendars, because we finally have a premiere date! Euphoria, starring Emmy Award–winning actress Zendaya, is back for season two on Jan. 9 on HBO Max. On Nov. 23, the teen drama posted a trailer for the new season on Twitter, and from the looks of it, we have a lot to look forward to. The trailer opens with Rue Bennett (Zendaya) lip-syncing and dancing around her room to Sinatra. "When you're younger, everything feels so permanent," Rue explains. "But as you get older you begin to realize nothing is, and everyone you love can drift away. " The minute-long trailer then shifts to scenes of guns,...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Mairghread Scott

Mairghread Scott is known for her work on Guardians of the Galaxy (2015), Transformers Prime (2010) and Ultimate Spider-Man (2012). See full bio ». - Happy Napgus, Pompompurin (2021) ... (written by) - My Melody's Wish (2021) ... (written by) - Dynamic Derby (2021) ... (written by) - Speedy Sweets...
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

The Best Movies And TV Shows Leaving Netflix In December 2021

Out with the old and in with the new. As streaming service chess continues, Netflix is shuffling a couple dozen more titles off the service in December, meaning it's time to cram them all into a binge. This crop of movies and TV shows is particularly strong, meaning we'll have to wave goodbye to a few classics and nostalgic faves.
TV SHOWS
imdb.com

HBO Picks Up The Weeknd’s Drama ‘The Idol’ For Full Series, Adds 8 To Cast

The Weeknd‘s music industry drama The Idol has officially been given the green light by HBO for a full series order. The story follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic club owner who also leads a secret cult. The six-episode series was co-created by The Weeknd with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and nightlife entrepreneur Reza Fahim. Amy Seimetz (Atlanta) will direct all six episodes. In addition to the previously announced Lily Rose-Depp, eight new actors have now been added to the cast, including Suzanna Son (Red Rocket), Melanie Liburd (Power Book II: Ghost), Steve Zissis (Togetherness), Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Showgirls), Nico Hiraga (Moxie), Anne Heche (The Brave), TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe (Spider-Man: Homecoming), and singer-songwriter Troye Sivan (Boy Erased). Son, Zissis, and Sivan are set to appear in series regular roles alongside The Weeknd and Rose-Depp, while the other five are recurring.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy