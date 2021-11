The full right-click context menu in File Explorer can be restored in Windows 11 with a specific code and an unusual and slightly tricky hack of the Windows Registry File. While Microsoft's primary purpose for pushing the Windows 11 update may be for increased security, there are a few features and user interface changes that former Windows 10 users will notice and may find more than a bit annoying. Some of these "improvements" can be changed with a simple adjustment to settings, others may require a full OS hack.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO