Nasal Vaccine Starts Trial to Protect Against Alzheimer’s

By BioSpace
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing years of preparation, scientists from Brigham and Women’s Hospital are ready to start a clinical trial that will evaluate the use of an intranasal vaccine to prevent Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The candidate vaccine uses the immune modulator Protollin and works by activating monocytes in the cervical lymph nodes,...

