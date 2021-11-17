ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The OG Phillie Phanatic could be coming back to Philadelphia

By Katie Francis
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The lawsuit regarding the design of Philadelphia’s mascot the Phillie Phanatic has reached a settlement. And, according to the Philadelphia Phillies’ official Twitter account, the Phanatic professionally announced that he will return next season as the official mascot for the MLB team. “I’m back.”. Erickson and Harrison, the designers...

