The Timberwolves followed up their best half of the young season with their worst. The Wolves trailed 70-43 through two quarters, and things never really got any more competitive from there. Any hope that Minnesota turned a corner of sorts against the Lakers with how it defended and attacked offensively went out the window in less than 24 minutes, as Minnesota played with the intensity of an AAU team looking to get out of town at the end of a long weekend of games.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO