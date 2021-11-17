ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Spotted Arm in Arm 2 Years After Split

imdb.com
 5 days ago

They say a picture's worth a thousand words, but this one in particular might be worth a million. On Sunday, Nov. 14, Bradley Cooper...

www.imdb.com

enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
Irina Shayk
Bradley Cooper
Life and Style Weekly

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in Mom Angelina Jolie's Recycled Dior Dress at London 'Eternals' Premiere

The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson's New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
Us Weekly

Adele's Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend 'One Night Only' Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
People

Prince Albert Tells PEOPLE Princess Charlene Is in a Treatment Facility: 'She Realized She Needed Help'

Princess Charlene is receiving treatment in a facility "outside of Monaco," her husband, Prince Albert, tells PEOPLE exclusively. The decision to seek medical care just days after her return to Monaco was made jointly by the couple, assisted by Charlene's brothers. In an exclusive interview, Monaco's sovereign prince tells PEOPLE the 43-year-old princess is suffering profound "exhaustion, both emotional and physical." Dismissing a variety of rumors, he says her recovery will require clinical care lasting several weeks at minimum.
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek wows in plunging sequin gown after revealing 'naughty and illegal' habit

Salma Hayek was every bit the glamorous Hollywood siren as she stepped out with her husband for a red carpet event this week. The photogenic couple stole the show as they arrived for the tenth annual Art + Film Gala with Salma looking incredible in a plunging sequin gown that faded from hot pink to black. She accessorized with the most incredible diamond necklace and carried a small purple clutch.
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
WWD

Lady Gaga Goes Red Hot in Versace for 'House of Gucci' Milan Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga is continuing her hot streak — literally — of fashion-forward red carpet style for the “House of Gucci” press tour. The singer-actress led the way at the Milan premiere for the upcoming murder drama in a custom red gown by Versace that featured a corset top with lace-up detailing and a form-fitting skirt with a high thigh slit on the left. She wore matching red platform pumps, jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and styled her hair in a half-updo. The star’s makeup was a bold, smokey eye and finished with a nude...
HuffingtonPost

Adele Gushes Over 'Incredible' Relationship With Rich Paul

Adele is singing a happy tune about her relationship with NBA super-agent Rich Paul. The British singer gushed over Paul in a Rolling Stone cover story published on Thursday, describing their bond as the most “incredible, openhearted and easiest” relationship. Adele and Paul first met on the dance floor at...
goodhousekeeping.com

Heidi Klum, 48, Wears Bright Orange Underwear In New Instagram Photos

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and underwear brand Skims just partnered with Fendi for a specialty line called Fendi x Skims. And, while the line isn’t available to the public until Nov. 9, Heidi Klum got her hands on a few items early. Long outdoor runs keep her grounded and fit. ICYMI:...
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian's throwback pictures are proof that she ages backwards

Next time you’re scrolling through your Instagram feed, pay attention to celebrity pictures. Sometimes, I’ll find myself double tapping what I thought was a recent picture – until I realise it’s actually a throwback pic and said celeb just defies the concept of time. Just look at that throwback picture Paris Hilton.
HollywoodLife

Kathy Hilton Wears Seashell Dress With Sheer Sleeves For Paris Hilton's Wedding

Kathy Hilton made the most gorgeous mother of the bride at her daughter Paris’s wedding to Carter Reum on Nov. 11. Even though it was her daughter’s big day, Kathy Hilton, 62, managed to steal the show when she looked absolutely stunning in this outfit at her daughter, Paris Hilton’s wedding. Paris officially married Carter Reum on November 11, and their wedding was nothing short of perfect. Kathy showed up to the wedding with her hair and makeup done, wearing a white wrap dress adorned with pink hearts. Once she got inside the ceremony, she changed into her glamorous mother-of-the-bride dress. The black gown featured a seashell design and had sheer sleeves.
