The Rockets look to bounce back after a tough loss to the Detroit Pistons when they host the Portland Trail Blazers. Houston has been in almost every one of their last nine games, but have dropped them all. That’s a good thing for their lottery odds, but a bad thing for team and fan morale. While most fans objectively understand the tanking dynamic, it’s hard to swallow a 7-win pace over an 82 game season. Houston’s schedule has been relatively difficult so far though, which is a mitigating factor in their poor overall start.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO