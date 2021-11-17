ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dracut, MA

Police search for man accused of allegedly raping a child

By Rosemary Ford
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

Gabriel Yepez, 43, of Lawrence may be driving a blue 2016 GMC Sierra with Massachusetts license plate 9TM477.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XYZ3T_0cyr70zn00
Gabriel Yepez, 43, of Lawrence Courtesy/Dracut Police Department

Dracut Police are asking for the public’s help with their search for a man accused of allegedly raping a child, according to a statement from Chief Peter Bartlett.

Police said they have an arrest warrant for Gabriel Yepez, 43, of Lawrence, who is charged with three counts of aggravated rape of a child and three counts of rape of a child with force.

Yepez’s charges stem from a series of alleged assaults involving a child known to him, according to the statement.

Police said Yepez may be driving a blue 2016 GMC Sierra with Massachusetts license plate 9TM477.

Anyone with information on Yepez’s whereabouts should call Dracut Police at 978-957-2123. Callers can remain anonymous.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

Hyde Park woman arrested for armed robbery and kidnapping

The victim was reportedly able to flee to a neighbor's house before calling police. A Hyde Park woman was arrested for an armed robbery and kidnapping that occurred on Saturday night, according to Boston Police. Jada Scott, 20, was arrested Sunday in Roxbury. On Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:07 p.m.,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Police investigating Hull hit-and-run involving woman on motorized scooter

The victim says she was hit by a box truck before the driver fled the scene. Police are looking for information regarding an alleged hit-and-run in Hull on Saturday night. At 6:52 p.m. on Nov. 20, police received a call regarding a car crash near Kingsley Road and Sumner Street in Hull. Upon arrival, the Hull Police Department reported the victim, an adult woman, said the driver fled the scene.
HULL, MA
Boston

State Police investigate fatal crash in Sumner Tunnel

The 24-year-old driver died at the scene. Two injured passengers, an 18-year-old woman and a 22-year old man, were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. State Police are investigating an early Sunday morning car crash in the Sumner Tunnel that killed a driver and injured two passengers, according to a statement.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Dracut, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Lawrence, MA
Dracut, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston

State police trooper arrested on domestic violence charges

Jordan Cavaco, 27, of Brockton, allegedly punched and attempted to strangle a woman he was dating. State police arrested one of their own early Wednesday morning stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident earlier this year. Jordan Cavaco, 27, of Brockton, has been charged with domestic assault and battery, strangulation,...
BROCKTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Police#Gmc Sierra#Dracut Police Department#Dracut Police Dept
Boston

First responders find man dead at Wareham motel

Police identified the man as 31-year-old Edward A. Purdy, who was living at the motel. First responders found a man dead inside a Wareham motel room Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Police identified the man as 31-year-old Edward A. Purdy, who was...
WAREHAM, MA
Boston

4-year-old New Hampshire child accidentally shoots his hand

The boy was the only one injured and was transported to Concord Hospital. A 4-year-old child in Weare, New Hampshire accidentally shot his hand after getting access to a firearm on Thursday, Nov. 18, police report. Early Thursday morning, Weare police received a call regarding a boy suffering a gunshot...
WEARE, NH
Boston

SUV flips and crashes into Plymouth condo building

The driver, who was the only one injured, suffered serious injuries. An SUV crashed into a boulder, went airborne, and landed upside down on a Plymouth porch Thursday morning. The crash occurred on Cherry Street at 9:20 a.m., WBZ reported. Video of the aftermath shows serious damage to the car, backyard, and porch.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Boston

Stow rocked by mysterious loud boom

Police were investigating Wednesday night, but couldn't find a source of the noise. Stow police were investigating a “loud boom” Wednesday night, but were unable to find the source. Police posted about the noise around 10:18 p.m. on Facebook. They updated the post at 10:40 p.m. to say that they...
STOW, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston

Drivers die in early morning crashes in Weymouth, Dorchester

In the Dorchester crash on I-93, the driver who died was traveling the wrong way on the interstate, police said. Two fatal car crashes occurred early Thursday morning — one in Weymouth and one in Dorchester. A driver died in each crash, and two others total were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy