Police search for man accused of allegedly raping a child

Dracut Police are asking for the public’s help with their search for a man accused of allegedly raping a child, according to a statement from Chief Peter Bartlett.

Police said they have an arrest warrant for Gabriel Yepez, 43, of Lawrence, who is charged with three counts of aggravated rape of a child and three counts of rape of a child with force.

Yepez’s charges stem from a series of alleged assaults involving a child known to him, according to the statement.

Police said Yepez may be driving a blue 2016 GMC Sierra with Massachusetts license plate 9TM477.

Anyone with information on Yepez’s whereabouts should call Dracut Police at 978-957-2123. Callers can remain anonymous.