Tester thrilled with infrastructure bill passage: Daines and Rosendale not so much

 8 days ago

Senator Jon Tester's fingerprints are all over...

Independent Record

Daines and Tester shouldn’t roll the dice on federalism

A coalition of 21 faith, family and federalism-minded organizations recently sent a coalition letter to Montana Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines, and their U.S. Senate colleagues. The letter urged them to ensure Congress doesn't infringe on Montana’s rights to manage its own casino gambling affairs. The coalition's alarm stems...
Sidney Herald

Tester touts infrastructure dollars at Missoula visit

Montana should see a super-sized construction season this coming spring when federal infrastructure money starts flowing. “Roads, bridges, broadband, sewer and water, electrical transmission, all that stuff we’ve been talking about for decades and decades, has finally come to fruition,” said Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, during a visit to Missoula on Tuesday.
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Daines introduces bill to increase pay for people with disabilities

Wages grew in Montana during the pandemic, but a group of workers in the state — and across the country — are still being paid below minimum wage. A decades-old federal law allows businesses to legally pay people with disabilities below the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25 an hour. There are 16 businesses in Montana — including one in Bozeman — that pay below minimum wage, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.
Dartmouth

Local town leaders hail passage of bipartisan infrastructure bill

The $1.2 trillion law will funnel billions of dollars in funding to Vermont and New Hampshire. On Nov. 15, President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law. The bill will give an estimated $2.2 billion in federal funding to Vermont and over $2 billion to New Hampshire, according to press releases from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — an Independent who caucuses with Democrats — and New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat.
Independent Record

Don't believe Gianforte, Daines and Rosendale

Don’t believe them! When you see Gov. Greg Gianforte, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale in new Carhartts, baseball caps and shiny shovels attending infrastructure groundbreaking ceremonies, don’t believe them. They all criticized and failed to support this legislation that will funnel millions of dollars to the...
KREX

Dems confident on methane fee as budget bill moves to Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic plan to impose a fee on methane emissions from oil and gas wells has cleared a key hurdle, but it faces strong opposition from the oil and gas industry and criticism by centrist Sen. Joe Manchin. The proposed fee on methane — a powerful pollutant that contributes to global warming — was included in a […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Biden Rolls Out Multibillion-Dollar Plan to Upgrade Aging U.S. Ports After Passage of Infrastructure Bill

The Biden administration outlined several initiatives on Tuesday aimed at addressing immediate supply-chain challenges and other disruptions affecting global commerce, a move that follows the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The $1 trillion infrastructure bill, the single largest federal investment in American history, includes $17 billion for infrastructure improvements...
Fox News

House Dems demand Senate ignore parliamentarian and allow 'pathway to citizenship' under reconciliation rules

A group of House Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., penned a letter urging the Senate's Democratic leadership to ignore the Senate Parliamentarian ruling that a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants cannot be included in a budget reconciliation bill. "We do understand that the Senate Parliamentarian has issued a...
