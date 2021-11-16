Tester thrilled with infrastructure bill passage: Daines and Rosendale not so much

Wages grew in Montana during the pandemic, but a group of workers in the state — and across the country — are still being paid below minimum wage. A decades-old federal law allows businesses to legally pay people with disabilities below the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25 an hour. There are 16 businesses in Montana — including one in Bozeman — that pay below minimum wage, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO