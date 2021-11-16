Tester thrilled with infrastructure bill passage: Daines and Rosendale not so much

A coalition of 21 faith, family and federalism-minded organizations recently sent a coalition letter to Montana Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines, and their U.S. Senate colleagues. The letter urged them to ensure Congress doesn't infringe on Montana’s rights to manage its own casino gambling affairs. The coalition's alarm stems...
Montana should see a super-sized construction season this coming spring when federal infrastructure money starts flowing. “Roads, bridges, broadband, sewer and water, electrical transmission, all that stuff we’ve been talking about for decades and decades, has finally come to fruition,” said Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, during a visit to Missoula on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's safety net and climate change package passed the House on Friday and goes to the Senate next, where it is likely to be changed before it can become law. Some provisions of the $1.68 trillion bill may be removed or revised to win the support...
Wages grew in Montana during the pandemic, but a group of workers in the state — and across the country — are still being paid below minimum wage. A decades-old federal law allows businesses to legally pay people with disabilities below the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25 an hour. There are 16 businesses in Montana — including one in Bozeman — that pay below minimum wage, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.
As a farmer, I know firsthand that good things take time. Every year, I plant my fields with crops like wheat, barley, peas and saffron, and in July, August and September, I harvest those crops and reap what I’ve sown. Writing laws is much the same – and this fall,...
Crews pour concrete on an exit bridge on Interstate 5 in south of Ashland in August 2021. Oregon is getting $268 million for more bridge work. (Oregon Department of Transportation) Oregonians should see work start next year on transportation projects funded by the massive infrastructure bill, according to U.S. Rep....
The $1.2 trillion law will funnel billions of dollars in funding to Vermont and New Hampshire. On Nov. 15, President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law. The bill will give an estimated $2.2 billion in federal funding to Vermont and over $2 billion to New Hampshire, according to press releases from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — an Independent who caucuses with Democrats — and New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat.
Last week’s passage of the historic $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill was a major moment for congressional Democrats after months of internal division between progressives and moderates. But bigger, more contentious issues lie ahead. The role that U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District played in that political showdown was...
Don’t believe them! When you see Gov. Greg Gianforte, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale in new Carhartts, baseball caps and shiny shovels attending infrastructure groundbreaking ceremonies, don’t believe them. They all criticized and failed to support this legislation that will funnel millions of dollars to the...
President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law on Monday, November 15. The Senate passed the $1.2 trillion dollar bill in August. Thirteen Republicans -- including at-large Alaska Congressman Don Young -- joined the majority of Democrats to pass the bill . The infrastructure funding package...
After the House of Representatives passed President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Plan last week, Sen. Richard Blumenthal is pushing his colleagues in the Senate to do the same. The bill provides tax incentives for expanding clean energy and other green initiatives. The plan calls for $300 billion in funding...
Rep. Mike Thompson, who has been touring his district to tout passage of President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill, said bridge repairs and a $100 million investment in California’s broadband internet connectivity were crucial components of the spending package. “The broadband investment, I can’t tell you how important that...
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic plan to impose a fee on methane emissions from oil and gas wells has cleared a key hurdle, but it faces strong opposition from the oil and gas industry and criticism by centrist Sen. Joe Manchin. The proposed fee on methane — a powerful pollutant that contributes to global warming — was included in a […]
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!
The Biden administration outlined several initiatives on Tuesday aimed at addressing immediate supply-chain challenges and other disruptions affecting global commerce, a move that follows the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The $1 trillion infrastructure bill, the single largest federal investment in American history, includes $17 billion for infrastructure improvements...
A group of House Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., penned a letter urging the Senate's Democratic leadership to ignore the Senate Parliamentarian ruling that a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants cannot be included in a budget reconciliation bill. "We do understand that the Senate Parliamentarian has issued a...
Comments / 0