Verso Capital invests in Solutions for tomorrow's mobile X-ray equipment

DOT med
 8 days ago

Solutions for tomorrow designs and builds leading mobile X-ray systems that unlock the potential of mobile digital radiography both inside and outside hospitals. The company’s “True X-Ray Mobility” concept includes a customized X-ray system and transport vehicle, providing full out-of-hospital capabilities. Solutions for tomorrow’s unique selling proposition and winning formula against...

www.dotmed.com

Benzinga

Looking Into Gap's Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Gap (NYSE:GPS) earned $409.00 million, a 70.42% increase from the preceding quarter. Gap also posted a total of $4.21 billion in sales, a 5.51% increase since Q1. Gap earned $240.00 million, and sales totaled $3.99 billion in Q1. What Is ROIC?. Return on Invested...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Monster Business Lurking Behind Fulgent's COVID Results

Like many companies, Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) has been labeled a "pandemic stock" by some investors. It's easy to understand why. In the most recent quarter, 82% of Fulgent's revenue came from COVID-19 tests. However, buried beneath this headline statistic is a genetic testing business that's growing like a weed and represents the future of the business.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
DOT med

Agfa US Corp. receives Vizient contract for DR solutions

Mortsel, Belgium – 18 November 2021 – Agfa has been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the nation, effective October 1, 2021. Specifically, Vizient members who choose Agfa products can benefit from cost savings on contracts for all of Agfa's high-productivity Direct Radiography (DR) and Radiography and Fluoroscopy (R&F) systems.
BUSINESS
DOT med

Six pathways to achieving scale in healthcare

The past 18 months have been anything but normal, with the healthcare industry fundamentally altered by the COVID-19 pandemic and physician practices forced to adapt. The pandemic served as a wake-up call for practice leaders to innovate and evolve in order to develop stronger and more resilient operational models. In many cases, practices were able to identify opportunities for cost efficiencies that will continue to reduce unnecessary overhead and infrastructure.
HEALTH SERVICES
DOT med

New Exa Platform functionality automates decision support, insurance-related tasks for enhanced productivity and profitability

Wayne, NJ, November 23, 2021 – Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., announced today new features and functionality for the Exa® Platform that automate common clinical and administrative tasks. These new capabilities assist use of Appropriate Use Criteria (AUC) for advanced diagnostic imaging, supporting a Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) mandate, and eliminate inefficiencies in determining patient insurance eligibility and co-pay responsibility. Together, these capabilities will enable radiology departments and imaging centers to increase revenue and profitability by improving reimbursement and capture non-covered costs. Konica Minolta will showcase these new solutions for the Exa Platform, which includes RIS, PACS and Billing, at the 2021 annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

LV= defends decision to back takeover by US private equity firm Bain Capital

Bosses of insurance mutual LV= have defended their backing of a takeover by US private equity firm Bain Capital, arguing that the deal would be the best outcome for members.Board members said on Monday that it would not be fair to ask LV=’s members to make the “significant” investment needed to be made to secure the 178-year-old group’s future.The insurance and pensions provider, formerly known as Liverpool Victoria, has accepted an approach from Bain. However its 271,000 members must vote in favour of the deal in 10 December before it can go ahead.David Barral, senior Independent director of LV=, said...
BUSINESS
DOT med

Philips integrates MedChat's AI capabilities to optimize automated patient communication and hospital workflows

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced a collaboration with USA-based MedChat to integrate MedChat's live chat and AI-driven chatbot services into Philips Patient Navigation Manager, helping improve call center efficiency and speed the time to resolve patient inquiries. With the combined offering, Philips now enables its customers in North America to create automated communication workflows that function seamlessly alongside patient access and call center operations. Hospitals and outpatient clinics can also digitally navigate patients from the time an order is placed, to when it is scheduled and completed through follow-up. Patient Navigation Manager automatically guides patients through their care journey using HIPAA-compliant SMS, email, and voice messages. With the new MedChat capabilities, patients now have the ability to perform complex tasks by linking directly with live agents using MedChat's advanced chatbot services. Medchat's natural language processing (NLP) reads and understands patients' messages, while its machine learning algorithms adapt over time to provide the most relevant information. It's symptom checker and triage bot – now embedded within Patient Navigation Manager's core communications technologies – evaluates 125,000 evidence-based references to diagnose patients and recommend the appropriate care setting.
TECHNOLOGY
DOT med

Cranberry Peak announces Scriptaid, a new software service for radiology practices to collect and manage patient scripts

CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the need for improving efficiency for outpatient radiology practices and patients’ experience, Cranberry Peak Corp. announced today Scriptaid, a new software as a service. A challenge for many imaging centers is both collecting patient information directly from patients over the phone, prior to patients’ appointment and collecting patients’ original scripts/orders at the time of the appointment. This may often result both in operational inefficiencies and patient dissatisfaction. Language barriers often add complexity for imaging centers and their patients. Finally, the COVID pandemic also emphasized the need for digital tools to minimize the number of unnecessary in person patient interactions.
COMPUTERS
DOT med

MR shifts from incremental to step-change innovation

In every industry, periods of step-change (disruptive innovation) and incremental change occur. When incremental changes happen over time, industries can become complex and stagnant. When that’s happened in healthcare, the barriers to accessing critical technology have grown taller and impacted patient access. In magnetic resonance (MR) imaging, decades of important...
TECHNOLOGY
DOT med

Fujifilm Healthcare Americas releases new mobile C-arm for OR surgeries

Fujifilm Healthcare Americas has a new compact mobile C-arm on the market, designed for surgeries in the OR. The Persona CS mobile fluoroscopy system is expected to be useful for orthopaedic procedures, complex surgeries, pain management (anesthetics) and emergency operations. “The rise of traumatic injuries, orthopedic issues, cancers and other...
CELL PHONES
CIO

Capitalizing on flexible IT solutions

To stay competitive in today’s digitally driven world, businesses need flexible server and storage systems that can easily scale up or down to keep pace with fluctuations in demand. This can be a challenging and costly proposition for many companies. In a typical scenario, businesses buy excess capacity upfront to...
COMPUTERS
DOT med

Siemens banking on faster growth, higher revenue from Varian business

Siemens Healthineers credited a 4.8% rise in its stock Wednesday to its recent acquisition of Varian, which it expects will grow faster than other divisions over the next three years and boost its revenue. The company acquired Varian in April for $16.4 billion. The deal marked Siemens’ return to the...
BUSINESS
DOT med

MEDICA and COMPAMED 2021 exceed expectations

After four days held as in-person events in Düsseldorf, Germany, MEDICA and COMPAMED can report extremely positive results. The world's leading information and communication platforms for the medical technology industry and its supplier sector presented a wealth of innovations as well as a thematically diverse ancillary program (supplemented by digital offers) and lived up to their internationally important positions. “The atmosphere in the exhibition halls was consistently relaxed and characterized by optimism. Conversations with our customers have shown that in many cases we have exceeded expectations. People were finally able to establish new and intensify existing contacts in person, said Erhard Wienkamp, Managing Director Operative Trade Fair Business at Messe Düsseldorf.
BUSINESS
DOT med

NVIDIA unveils AI computing platform for streaming medical device data

NVIDIA has unveiled a new AI platform capable of streaming data from medical devices. Known as NVIDIA Clara Holoscan, the solution is designed to facilitate end-to-end processing and does so by providing a computational infrastructure that connects medical devices and edge servers. This allows for developers to create AI microservices that run low streaming applications on devices and pass more complex tasks to data center resources. This accelerates the processing, predicting and visualizing of data in real time for AI-supported medical technologies.
CELL PHONES
investing.com

BP's venture capital arm looks to India in clean mobility drive

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - BP (LON:BP)'s venture capital division could put up to a third of its new investments into India as it looks for deals in a clean mobility drive, a managing partner at bp ventures told Reuters. The British oil company's investment arm is in talks with Indian...
BUSINESS
chainstoreage.com

Florida-based furniture chain equips associates with mobile CRM tools

City Furniture is utilizing an iPad-based mobile communications solution to improve in-store customer service. Finding that traditional communication methods left in-store customers waiting while sales associates searched for answers or additional resources, the regional furniture retailer decided it needed to find a better way to communicate with its over 2,400 sales associates spread over 500,000-sq.-ft. of showroom space.
RETAIL
TravelDailyNews.com

Embraer’s Eve and Widerøe Zero collaborate to develop innovative Air Mobility solutions in Scandinavia

GLASCOW, SCOTLAND – Embraer’s Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc. (Eve), an Embraer company, and Widerøe Zero signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This partnership aims to develop Urban Air Mobility (UAM) solutions, with a focus on deployment of eVtol operations in Scandinavia. The relationship between the two organizations began...
ECONOMY
Tribune Star

DIF Capital Partners invests in Joink

Global independent fund manager DIF Capital Partners has agreed to invest in Terre Haute-based Joink LLC to help it expand its telecommunications network. The global fund, based in the Netherlands with its U.S. office in New York, manages more than $10 billion in assets. Financial terms with Joink were not disclosed.
TERRE HAUTE, IN

