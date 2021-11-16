Clackamas County hosts Safe Routes to School poster contest

The theme of this year's contest is 'We are all in this together,' and the submission deadline is Friday, April 1

Clackamas County Safe Routes to School and the Clackamas County Arts Alliance have teamed up to host their annual Safe Routes to School poster contest. Kindergarten through eighth grade students can submit artwork that highlights the benefits of walking, biking, rolling, and using other ways to get to school.

The theme of this year's contest is "We are all in this together," and the submission deadline is Friday, April 1.

Participating students can enter to win prizes and have their art featured on posters, brochures and more and displayed at an exhibit sponsored by the Clackamas County Arts Alliance. Artwork will be judged based on original concept, visual design and composition, communication of the theme and storytelling.

Prizes include a $100 gift card for first place, a $50 gift card for second place and a $25 gift card for third place in three age groups. There may also be honorable mention awards.

Submissions can be emailed as a high-resolution photograph or scanned to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. They can also be mailed or dropped off at the Clackamas County Development Services Building, third floor Engineering Division (ATTN: Scott Hoelscher), 150 Beavercreek Road, Oregon City, 97045.

For more information, visit clackamas.us/engineering/srts.html.

