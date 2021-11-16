ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philips advances ultrasound portfolio with new robust imaging tools and features for radiology to increase diagnostic confidence

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new Liver Fat Quantification tools as part of the latest release of its ultrasound systems EPIQ Elite and...

