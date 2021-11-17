ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Chills... temps tumble

KAAL-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures and wind chills will take a tumble for Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday is the...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Weather
Environment
Fox11online.com

Our Next WeatherMaker brings strong winds, tumbling temperatures

(WLUK) -- An abrupt change to our mild weekend weather is arriving as we go through our Sunday. Our Next WeatherMaker is poised to sweep through Wisconsin this afternoon, bringing with it a quick burst of snow showers, and significantly stronger winds for the latter-half of the afternoon.Expect our winds to remain reasonable this morning, from the southwest around 8 to 12 miles per hour.During the early to mid-afternoon, however, wind speeds will rapidly increase out of the northwest and gust over 40 miles per hour, at times.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 59

Soggy start to Sunday; much colder by Monday

We’re are starting off Sunday on a soggy note! A storm system is going to travel across central Indiana today and keep the steady showers around through the morning. Temperatures fell to the lower 40s this morning, which is creating a very cool, damp start to the day. The showers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ABC4

Frosty Sunday temps with winds for some

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday Utah! We’re expecting a chilly day once again, but this time we’ll stay dry thanks to calm, clear weather from our high-pressure system overhead. This means while the morning will see frigid temperatures, we’ll be seeing nice, gradual warming as the day continues and it’ll feel even nicer […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
wearegreenbay.com

Single digit wind chills Monday morning, quiet for Thanksgiving

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Skies will clear out tonight as winds remain in the 10-20 mph range. It’ll be a chilly night with lows in the teens for most areas. Monday: It’ll be a cool start to the week with more sunshine on...
ENVIRONMENT
abc57.com

Wind chills in the teens Monday morning

Tonight, skies will stay mostly clear which will help temperatures drop into the 20s tomorrow morning. Along with the cold air we will see winds speed increase as well. Winds will shift to the northwest at speeds of 10-20mph with gusts closer to 30mph. These strong winds mixed with cold temperatures will drop feel like temperatures tomorrow morning into the teens. Bundle up with multiple layers! A few lake effect snow flurries are possible, but most will stay dry. Highs tomorrow afternoon will only top out in the mid 30s. Clear skies and dry weather will return for most of Monday and all of Tuesday. Our next chance for rain arrives Wednesday, and looks to stick around through Thanksgiving.
ENVIRONMENT
mprnews.org

Sunday wind gust of 54 mph at MSP; a cool Monday, then temps rebound

The Sunday high temp at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 38 degrees, and it occurred shortly after 9 a.m. and just before a cold front arrived. The Sunday cold front ushered in colder air plus strong winds that lingered well into the afternoon across much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Temperatures were falling Sunday afternoon in most areas.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Colder Temps On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — Slight chance of an early morning shower as a cold front moves into the Chicago area. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Above normal temps. A reinforcing cold front moves through this evening. The cold air from these fronts settles in on Monday and leaves us with sunshine but a high temperature only in the mid-30s. November 21Norm- 46Sat- 50Today- 49Sunrise- 6:49am ForecastToday- an isolated morning shower then decreasing clouds and breezy. Hi of 49. SW winds become NW this afternoon, gusting to 35 mph. Tonight- clear and cold, 20Monday- sunny and cold. Hi near 34. Enjoy today, cold is on the way! AM showers, then sun, then cold. Sunny breezy and mild but getting colder!
CHICAGO, IL

