Wind Chills... temps tumble

Tonight, skies will stay mostly clear which will help temperatures drop into the 20s tomorrow morning. Along with the cold air we will see winds speed increase as well. Winds will shift to the northwest at speeds of 10-20mph with gusts closer to 30mph. These strong winds mixed with cold temperatures will drop feel like temperatures tomorrow morning into the teens. Bundle up with multiple layers! A few lake effect snow flurries are possible, but most will stay dry. Highs tomorrow afternoon will only top out in the mid 30s. Clear skies and dry weather will return for most of Monday and all of Tuesday. Our next chance for rain arrives Wednesday, and looks to stick around through Thanksgiving.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO