Noah SYNDERGAARD began the free agency period with an $18.4 million qualifying offer in hand and New York in his heart. His intention was not to leave the Mets. But in the intermediate period between being given the qualifying offer on Nov. 7 and Wednesday’s 5 p.m. deadline to accept or reject, Syndergaard experienced radio silence from the only team for which he had ever played in the majors while other clubs began to woo him. No team more than the Angels.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO