With the first 2024 primary contests just over two years away, Republican hopefuls are already starting their jockeying in the media in case former president Donald Trump decides not to run. On Sunday, two such would-be candidates, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” and “Fox News Sunday,” respectively. But both interviews only cemented the case that, even if Trump doesn’t run, his hold on the Republican Party will remain as tight as ever.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 HOURS AGO