ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

The Sephardic Spice Girls helped me connect with my Jewish roots

By Caroline Levine
stljewishlight.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article originally appeared on Alma. Jewish cooking in my family has always been an act of revival and reconnection. My family, though very dedicated to Judaism, has very few Jewish recipes that have been preserved throughout the generations. Growing up, I felt disconnected from Jewish culture. I hadn’t heard of...

stljewishlight.org

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spice Girls#Spice Cake#Jewish History#Jewish Holidays#Judaism#Non Jewish
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
Cinema Blend

Angelina Jolie Agrees Her Kids Were ‘Shook’ After Seeing Mom In Her Superhero Costume For Eternals

Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only means becoming part of the superhero family but also putting on a tight, body-conscious costume. For some Hollywood stars, these looks can garner strange reactions from loved ones. And this is exactly what Angelina Jolie experienced while shooting Marvel’s Eternals. Just recently, the Oscar winner spoke on how her children were taken aback by her look for the ensemble film.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Recipes
Country
Iraq
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Southern ladies who can cook

When someone asks you for your recipe, then you know it’s a “good one.”. Here in the South, tried and true recipes hold deep and lasting value. As a Southern cook, you just have an instinct for recognizing those “special” dishes, and it is second nature to know if a recipe is a “keeper” or not.
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
Denver Post

Southern macaroni and cheese recipe

If you’re looking for a macaroni and cheese to make for Thanksgiving, it deserves to be special, and Millie Peartree’s family recipe fits the bill. It’s extraordinarily cheesy, with a careful ratio of extra-sharp Cheddar (for big flavor) and a layer of Colby Jack (for gooey meltiness). Feel free to play with the cheeses, and use vegan versions if you prefer.
RECIPES
The Hollywood Reporter

Iman’s First Fragrance Is a Tribute to Her Marriage to David Bowie

Iman, the Somalia-born supermodel and cosmetics brand founder, is finally creating her own fragrance. Called Love Memoir, it launches exclusively with HSN this week. “I’ve been in the beauty business since the ‘90s but I’ve never created a fragrance,” Iman tells The Hollywood Reporter during a phone call from her house in upstate New York, “and it’s completely a tribute to the memories and special moments I had with my husband.” She’s referring of course to music legend David Bowie, who she was married to for nearly a quarter of a century before he died in 2016. The two shared a life together, both in New York City...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy