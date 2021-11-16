AMA Adopts Policy Aimed at Strengthening U.S. Public Health Infrastructure, Opposing Limits Placed on Public Health Officials

Professionals who work in public health and public safety have a lot in common. They spend their days working to protect our population from outside threats and disasters. Their careers are dedicating to keeping others safe. While public health and public safety are often talked about together, as their relationship is reciprocal, they are two distinct entities. For those aspiring to help the greater good, it’s important to know that public health and public safety are different fields of work and different programs of study, with one common goal.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO