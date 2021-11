The lawsuit calls the mandate unconstitutional and unlawful, while the administration sees it as necessary to combat the spread of COVID-19 On Friday, the states of Missouri, Montana, Arizona and Nebraska co-led an 11-state coalition in filing a lawsuit against President Joe Biden and his administration to halt the COVID-19 vaccine mandate on private employers with more than 100 employees. They’re the first states to file suit against the vaccine mandate on private employers.

INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO