Amara La Negra Reveals the Gender of Her Twins

By Sharde Gillam
RNB Cincy 100.3
 6 days ago

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Congratulations to Amara La Negra who just revealed the gender of her twins and spoiler alert: they’re girls!

The Love and Hip Hop: Miami star recently shared the sex of her babies in an exclusive interview with Despierta América this morning where she explained that she and her family and friends discovered the news during a gender reveal party in which a helicopter released pink powder into the air.

“The emotion, the happiness shines through my pores, I am so happy and excited!” she said during the interview, “This is a new phase for me as a mother, and I’m so excited about everything that’s happening to me right now.”

The reality star also shared the good news on Instagram where she was all smiles in a pink cut-out jumpsuit with matching pink hair to double down on the fact that she’s bringing two little mini-mes into the world. “I’m Having 2 Girls! ,” she captioned the photo set.

She also took to Instagram to share a fun, colorful IG Reel where she strutted her stuff in her all-pink look and had her growing baby bump on full display! “ Let Me Show you What I got!
” she captioned the cute video.
Earlier this month, the entertainer confirmed to People en Español that she has plans to raise her daughters on her own, as a single mother, just like her own mother raised her. “I will be a single mother. I know my babies will depend on me,” the artist told People. “Father is not the one who makes the child but the one who raises it. In time, if God grants me the blessing of finding the right man, one who supports me, who accepts me with my children, then Amen, he will be well received. But I feel blessed, and I am so happy that I sometimes forget that [I’ll be a single mom]. I am more focused on my babies.”

No matter what, we know that these babies will be beautiful, happy, healthy, and loved! Congratulations to the stunning mommy-to-be!

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

