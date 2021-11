Rosas converted his only field-goal attempt and PAT during Sunday's 13-10 loss to Cleveland. Rosas made his Lions debut after signing with the team on Saturday. While he predictably didn't see many opportunities thanks to a poor offense that was down to backup quarterback Tim Boyle, Rosas was perfect on the chances he received despite the imperfect weather in Cleveland. However, Rosas would be a bottom-tier option even if starting QB Jared Goff were healthy, and he's even less of a recommended fantasy option if Boyle remains under center in Week 12 against Chicago.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO