Wide receiver is one of the Jets’ deepest position groups, but that did not stop Joe Douglas from taking a crack at strengthening the unit on Wednesday. New York inked Keelan Doss to its practice squad in a string of roster moves. The 25-year-old has been well-traveled throughout his brief NFL career. While he has not been overly productive at any of his stops, the Jets are hoping he can provide quality depth if needed.

