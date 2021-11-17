Comixxx Strip

One of the burning questions fans found themselves asking as the promotional material for Netflix's live-action Cowboy Bebop began dropping was: Where's Ed? The orange-haired, eccentric hacker from the anime is not only a fan favorite, but a core member of the Bebop crew after having joined the bounty hunting escapades during the series' 9th episode. But Ed was nowhere to be found in any of the live-action show's trailers or stills, and absolutely no casting was announced, prompting plenty of speculation (and concern) among the anime die-hards.

