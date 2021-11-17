Comixxx Strip

Where past Halo games had Armor Abilities, Halo Infinite includes "equipment"--equippable devices you can use in battle that give you some limited special abilities. The uses of your equipment are sometimes pretty obvious, as with the grappling hook-firing Grappleshot, and sometimes a bit tougher to immediately understand, as with the Repulsor. Used correctly, though, equipment abilities can make you devastating in the right circumstances, allowing you to go toe-to-toe with that vehicle that's primed to run you over, or allowing you to sneak into enemy strongholds and wreak havoc.
