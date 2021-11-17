ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comixxx Strip

Gamespot
 5 days ago

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

New Animated Earthworm Jim TV Series In Development

A new Earthworm Jim animated TV series is currently in development, according to Variety. It's still early days for the potential show--no plot or casting information has been released yet--which would revive the popular '90s video-game character. "I remember loving Earthworm Jim as a kid," Michel K. Parandi, who is...
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Infinite Progression

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

6 Things The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition NEEDS To Fix

Grand Theft Auto's Definitive Trilogy collection has had a bit of a bumpy start. It's suffering from graphical, audio and gameplay issues across all three titles. In this video Richie Bracamonte breaks down six things Rockstar and Grove Street Games can do to help makes these games as awesome as we remember them. (And more!)
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Halo TV Show Trailer Coming During The Game Awards

Following a brief teaser trailer shown during the Xbox 20th anniversary event, Microsoft will release the first full-length trailer for the Halo TV series during The Game Awards on December 9. Halo's transmedia boss Kiki Wolfkill confirmed this during a Halo video broadcast on Friday. This trailer is meant to...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
5mag.net

Ian Pooley strips it down for Rekids on “Studio A”

Very rarely does the packaging indicate so clearly what’s inside the sleeve. The sticker on Ian Pooley’s Studio A shows a framed photo of the Paradise Garage on a stark white wall with several thousands dollars worth of analog equipment including a Roland Space Echo tape delay and a DC-50 Digital Chorus casually stacked underneath it.
MUSIC
whatsupnewp.com

Sour Grapes – A Comic Strip by Tim Jones

Tim Jones is the creator, artist and writer of the widely popular, self-syndicated comic strip, “SOUR GRAPES”; a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world. Sour Grapes is currently published in multiple newspapers in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, California and Texas.
COMICS
Gamespot

How To Open Halo Infinite Loot Caves

In Halo Infinite, loot caves might just flip a round of Stockpile, CTF, or another Big Team Battle mode in your favor. Giving your team access to a wide range of weapons and equipment as well as a uniquely hard-to-reach vantage point, these loot caves are rare at launch, but critically important. Here's how to get into Halo loot caves, plus what you'll find inside of them.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Is Ed In Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Series?

One of the burning questions fans found themselves asking as the promotional material for Netflix's live-action Cowboy Bebop began dropping was: Where's Ed? The orange-haired, eccentric hacker from the anime is not only a fan favorite, but a core member of the Bebop crew after having joined the bounty hunting escapades during the series' 9th episode. But Ed was nowhere to be found in any of the live-action show's trailers or stills, and absolutely no casting was announced, prompting plenty of speculation (and concern) among the anime die-hards.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

GTA 6 Rumors Are Flying Again, All Because Of This GTA Trilogy Photo

Some fans are convinced an image from Grand Theft Auto VI was hidden in the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: Definitive Edition, despite no real evidence that is the case. There is an image of a house in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas that was not present in the original version and it has sparked some discussion in the GTA community, with multiple people suggesting that the house is a tease for GTA VI.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition Patches Are Coming, Original Games Being Reinstated On PC

Rockstar Games has released a statement in which it apologized for the ongoing issues with GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition and promised that further updates are coming to improve the experience for everyone. Rockstar also announced plans to reinstate the original versions of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas on PC, while it asked fans to stop harassing its developers on social media.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sheds New Light On An Old Franchise

With Ghostbusters: Afterlife hitting theaters, the franchise is getting a fresh coat of paint as it attempts to endear itself to a new generation of fans. Unlike 2016's Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, Afterlife is going after a younger audience. And while it still makes sure to touch on the hits that longtime fans will be looking for, they aren't necessarily the original targets.
MOVIES
Gamespot

GTA Modders VS Take-Two: Who Will Win? | GameSpot News

In this video, DeVante talks about GTA modders fighting against a lawsuit from Take-Two Interactive. The modders were originally sued for their project, Re3, which reverse-engineered the source code for GTA III and GTA: Vice City, allowing the games to run on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation Vita. DeVante also talks...
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Cesar Millan’s Halo Collar a high-tech dog safety tool

Cesar Millan is one of the most well-known dog trainers, and he brings his expertise to Halo Collar, a tech company focusing on dog safety through a combination collar/app device. The company Halo Collar was founded by tech expert brothers Ken and Michael Ehrman after Michael’s daughter’s dog Ruby was...
PETS
Gamespot

Forza Horizon 5 Is The Biggest Xbox Game Launch In History

Microsoft has announced that Forza Horizon 5 enjoyed the "biggest first week" in the history of Xbox. It reached more than 10 million players in that time, the company said. Forza Horizon 5 is the "biggest" Xbox game ever over its first week for Xbox in general and for Game Pass, Microsoft said in a tweet. The company did not say what it meant by "biggest," however.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One Review - Murder In The Mediterranean

The cobblestone streets of Victorian London are as synonymous with Sherlock Holmes as his trusty sidekick Dr. Watson, particularly as they pertain to developer Frogwares’ long-running game series. The Ukrainian studio's latest entry, Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, ditches both the dreary, smog-filled setting, and the good doctor, by presenting an origin story for the titular sleuth. It's a bold move that unshackles Chapter One from many of the familiar conventions of Arthur Conan Doyle's novels, allowing for some surprising and frankly absurd moments as you try to uncover the truth behind Sherlock's troubled childhood.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Equipment Guide: All The Best Tools And How To Use Them

Where past Halo games had Armor Abilities, Halo Infinite includes "equipment"--equippable devices you can use in battle that give you some limited special abilities. The uses of your equipment are sometimes pretty obvious, as with the grappling hook-firing Grappleshot, and sometimes a bit tougher to immediately understand, as with the Repulsor. Used correctly, though, equipment abilities can make you devastating in the right circumstances, allowing you to go toe-to-toe with that vehicle that's primed to run you over, or allowing you to sneak into enemy strongholds and wreak havoc.
VIDEO GAMES

