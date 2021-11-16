16th Annual Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary’s Christmas Tree Raffle

Shasta College’s Annual Country Christmas Fair will be the first weekend in December, Saturday, December 4 through Sunday, December 5, from 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. at the Shasta College Farm (follow the tree signs once you enter the main campus). Guests will get to visit with Santa from 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m., enjoy our farm animal petting zoo, take hay rides, do holiday kids crafts, take a family photo in our photo booth, and jump in our bounce house. On-campus clubs and local vendors will be selling a variety of gifts and food during the event. The Shasta College Phi Theta Kappa Chapter will be hosting our food service booth, where delicious breakfast, lunch, and snack items will be available for purchase.
Comments / 0