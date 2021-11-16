ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

16th Annual Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary’s Christmas Tree Raffle

By John Webb
pullmanradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 16th Annual Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary’s Christmas Tree Raffle...

pullmanradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
westmilfordmessenger.com

Hewitt. Ladies Auxiliary host annual Holiday Wreath sale fund raiser

The Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary is currently holding its annual Holiday Wreath sale fund raiser. This is a pre-order fund raiser with limited quantities available. Items include Poinsettia Plants, Christmas (Zygo) Cactus and 25-inch Evergreen decorated wreaths (three styles). All proceeds benefit the Upper Greenwood Lake...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
Kokomo Tribune

O Christmas tree: Annual tree auction raises $100K for We Care

Kokomo resident Howard Duncan peered over at the superhero figures adorned on the Christmas tree in front of him, smiled, shrugged for a moment and then held up his hand. A moment later, auctioneer Brent Earlywine acknowledged Duncan and then asked if any others wanted to join in to bid on the tree and all of its contents.
KOKOMO, IN
Richmond County Daily Journal

Rockingham to hold annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony

ROCKINGHAM — The City of Rockingham will kick off the holiday season with its 19th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Cole Plaza. The tree will be lit at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 with the City of Rockingham’s 19th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Cole Plaza. In conjunction with the tree lighting, Santa will be at the Gazebo (between Cole Plaza and Leath Memorial Library) and will be ready for all the boys and girls to give him their Christmas list starting at 5 p.m., courtesy of Thomas H. Leath Memorial Library.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Charity
newjerseyhills.com

Madison Rotary plans annual Christmas tree sale

MADISON - Madison Rotary will host its third annual Christmas tree sale this season from late November into December at the Dodge Field complex off Chapel Street between Central and Greenwood avenues. Madison Rotary is a nonprofit organization, and each year the Madison Rotary Club Foundation distributes more than $40,000...
MADISON, NJ
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Shasta College’s Annual Country Christmas Fair and Christmas Tree Sale

Shasta College’s Annual Country Christmas Fair will be the first weekend in December, Saturday, December 4 through Sunday, December 5, from 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. at the Shasta College Farm (follow the tree signs once you enter the main campus). Guests will get to visit with Santa from 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m., enjoy our farm animal petting zoo, take hay rides, do holiday kids crafts, take a family photo in our photo booth, and jump in our bounce house. On-campus clubs and local vendors will be selling a variety of gifts and food during the event. The Shasta College Phi Theta Kappa Chapter will be hosting our food service booth, where delicious breakfast, lunch, and snack items will be available for purchase.
SHASTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
wrcitytimes.com

South Wood County historical museum to host annual Christmas Tree Walk

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The South Wood County historical museum will host its annual Christmas Tree Walk during the first two weekends of December. The historical landmark will celebrate the holidays by showcasing its themed Christmas trees, holiday decorations, and unique Christmas collections. Refreshments will also be available. The Walk will...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
KFYR-TV

Williston selects 70-foot spruce for annual Community Christmas Tree

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston has chosen its tree for the city’s annual Community Christmas Tree holiday event. This year’s tree was donated by Williston resident Marilyn McGinley. Her 70-foot tall Colorado Blue Spruce, which weighs an estimated 18,000 to 21,000 pounds, will be moved to its new location on Monday, Nov. 22.
WILLISTON, ND
Eyewitness News

Torringford Volunteer Fire Department holds annual Christmas tree sale

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Torringford Volunteer Fire Department in Torrington is selling Christmas trees in an effort to raise money for the department. The department usually doesn’t start selling trees until after Thanksgiving, but because of the tree shortage they wanted to get an early start. This year, the...
TORRINGTON, CT
Mohave Daily News

Aquarius, Edgewater hosting annual Christmas tree silent auction

LAUGHLIN — Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort are hosting their 10th annual Christmas tree silent auction from Nov. 27 through Dec. 25. The event benefits "Feed A Family." The silent auction will feature 15 decorated and displayed Christmas trees, adorned with hundreds of festive ornaments, shimmering lights and...
LIFESTYLE
Crookston Daily Times

Benedictine Auxiliary Angel Tree selections open December 6

Benedictine Living Community Auxiliary will be having their 2021 Angel Tree up on December 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Summit entrance for donors to select a resident to adopt and purchase gifts for. Gift drop-offs will be accepted at the east wing/skilled living entrance by no...
CHARITIES
wydaily.com

Here for the Holidays: Merchants Square Welcomes its Annual Christmas Tree

WILLIAMSBURG — On Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, Williamsburg residents were able to start ringing in the holiday season with the raising of Merchants Square’s annual Christmas tree. The Fraser Fir tree was sourced from Mistletoe Meadow Farms in Laurel Springs, N.C. before making its journey to the heart of Williamsburg....
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Big Country News

Pullman Regional Hospital Women's Leadership Guild Awards $10,000 to Local Non-Profits

PULLMAN - Pullman Regional Hospital's Women's Leadership Guild recently awarded five local non-profits $2,000 each for this year’s grant cycle. Now in its seventh year of making grant awards, the Women’s Leadership Guild has raised and gifted more than $240,000 to support women’s and children’s health and wellness and Pullman Regional Hospital’s highest needs.
PULLMAN, WA
mcheraldonline.com

Claysburg's 8th Annual Christmas in the Park

Claysburg's 8th Annual Christmas in the Park will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The Christmas Parade, starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, will begin the festivities. The parade starts at the Claysburg American Legion and proceeds to the Claysburg Community Park via Bedford Street. A Christmas parade, giant-sized Christmas cards and a Christmas tree lighting have been long-standing traditions in Claysburg.
CLAYSBURG, PA
Duncan Banner

Annual Christmas tree sale brings holiday cheer

The Duncan Chisholm Trail Kiwanis Club will look to extend a bit of the Christmas spirit this holiday season as they work toward opening day of their Christmas Tree Sale. The Christmas tree lot will open the Friday after Thanksgiving on Nov. 26 with a wide selection. The annual Christmas tree sale in Kiddieland inside Fuqua Park opens from from 2-8 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.
DUNCAN, OK
shawneemissionpost.com

Briefly Noted: Tickets available for Friends of JCDS annual holiday tree raffle

Tickets available for Friends of JCDS annual holiday tree raffle. Tickets are still available for the Friends of JCDS’ annual Holiday Tree Raffle. The nonprofit, which builds and restores affordable, accessible houses for people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, will sell 400 tickets for $20 each until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23.
SHAWNEE, KS
shipnc.com

Shippensburg’s Christmas Tree is trimmed

The Shippensburg Town Christmas Tree on the lot of the First Church of God at the corner of King and Prince streets was decorated on Monday to prepare for the Holiday Parade, which will be held on Nov. 19, and the upcoming holiday season. George Fritz, trustee of the First Church of God, said, ‘We had to find someone different this year to decorate the tree.’ The borough typically helps with decorating. However, the borough’s bucket truck is not tall enough to reach the top of the tree. Fritz said, ‘This year, we had Branch Management Tree Service of Newville do the decorating. They did it for free, donating the time of three employees and the use of their truck.’
SHIPPENSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy