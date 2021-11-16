16th Annual Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary’s Christmas Tree Raffle

The Shippensburg Town Christmas Tree on the lot of the First Church of God at the corner of King and Prince streets was decorated on Monday to prepare for the Holiday Parade, which will be held on Nov. 19, and the upcoming holiday season. George Fritz, trustee of the First Church of God, said, ‘We had to find someone different this year to decorate the tree.’ The borough typically helps with decorating. However, the borough’s bucket truck is not tall enough to reach the top of the tree. Fritz said, ‘This year, we had Branch Management Tree Service of Newville do the decorating. They did it for free, donating the time of three employees and the use of their truck.’

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO