Second-round Stat Stuffers

West Florence (8-2) at South Aiken (8-1) South Aiken defeated West Florence 17-14 on Aug. 19, 2005. Both teams may feel like they're looking in a mirror Friday night, as each team has the identity of being a strong running team with a relentless defense. In that case, this game will come down to whoever is able to do a better job of stopping what they're best at doing. South Aiken will have to limit the mistakes on offense against a West Florence defense that will pester the T-Breds all night. Their run game produced 364 yards and four touchdowns in last week's 28-14 win over Wilson, but they'll need to show that they're a threat in the passing game as they advance deeper into the playoffs. Quarterback Terrence Smith is the Aiken Standard Player of the Week after rushing for 206 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Jevon Edwards added 142 and a score of his own. West Florence will have to figure out a way to stop them to force the T-Breds to throw. Conversely, South Aiken will have to slow down Terry McKithen (188 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in last week's 28-15 win over James Island) to make Deuce Hudson beat them with his arm. Expect a slugfest.

AIKEN, SC ・ 11 DAYS AGO