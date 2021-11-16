ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

COVID-19 Risk Dial Now in Mid-Orange

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 8 days ago

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial has moved from low orange to mid-orange. This means the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the community is high and moving in the wrong direction. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.

Health Director Pat Lopez said cases are increasing across Nebraska and in many surrounding states. Over the past five weeks, cases in Lancaster County have increased 33%, and cases in nearby Douglas County have increased 70%. Lopez said the high number of new cases are resulting in more people with COVID-19 seeking medical care and being admitted to our hospitals.

“In the coming weeks we are likely to see more COVID-19 patients in our hospitals, adding even more stress on an already strained health care system,” Lopez said. “Local hospital capacity continues to be a very serious concern for our entire community. Typically, 80% of these patients are unvaccinated, and patients requiring intensive care are almost always unvaccinated.”

The position of the Risk Dial is based on multiple local indicators and information from the previous three weeks.

  • The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases has increased from about 80 in late October to 112 cases per day on November 13.
  • The community positivity rate has increased each week and was 12% for the week ending November 13.
  • The seven-day rolling average of hospitalizations, which was fairly level but has increased every day since November 9. Today, 107 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized locally, the highest number in over a month.
  • Eleven COVID-19 deaths have been reported in November.

On a positive note, Lopez said 46,000 Lancaster County residents have now received a booster dose or third dose. And in just over a week, 4,400 local children ages 5 through 11 received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“COVID-19 vaccine helps keep children healthy and in school and allows them to safely join in-person activities,” Lopez said. “It can also help protect family members, like younger siblings who aren’t yet eligible for vaccination, and other relatives who may be at increased risk of getting very sick if they get COVID-19.”

Whether it’s a first, second, or booster dose, Lopez urged all those eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Vaccination data for children ages 5 through 11 is now available on the COVID-19 dashboard at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents can find those in that age group who have initiated vaccination under the “Percent Population Vaccinated” tab, and those who are fully vaccinated under the “Vaccination Demographics” tab. The dashboard has now been updated to display the percentage of the entire population of Lancaster County who are fully vaccinated, which currently stands at just over 61%.

The local Directed Health Measure (DHM) is in effect through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, November 24. The DHM continues to require that all individuals ages two and older – regardless of vaccination status – wear a mask indoors.

For general information on COVID-19, visit covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.




Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for November 23

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 100 with 68 from Lancaster County (8 on ventilators) and 32 from other communities (9 on ventilators). Note: This includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized. Risk Dial: mid-orange, high risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

DHM Extended through December 23

With COVID-19 cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations still at high levels, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the local Directed Health Measure (DHM) that was set to expire November 24 has been extended through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, December 23. There are no changes to the DHM that originally took effect August 26. The DHM continues to require that all individuals ages two and older – regardless of vaccination status – wear a mask indoors.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, NE
