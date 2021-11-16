ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

LNG industry launches ‘carbon neutral’ framework

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – An international liquefied natural gas (LNG) body on Wednesday launched a framework to establish rules to declare cargoes carbon neutral as it seeks to make the practice of offsetting emissions a last resort. Environmental groups are sceptical about the use of carbon offsets and say the...

Columbian

NW Natural sets carbon neutrality goal

NW Natural has a plan to be carbon neutral by 2050, and on Thursday, the gas company published an in-depth analysis on how it will make that happen. The plan, called VISION 2050: Destination Zero, relies on “more aggressive energy efficiency actions, coupled with new equipment technologies that reduce energy consumption,” according to its website.
ENVIRONMENT
Kansas Reflector

U.S. Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs

Days after global leaders agreed for the first time to decrease coal usage and subsidies for fossil fuels, U.S. senators battled over rising gasoline prices and urged action on the high cost of energy — including by increasing production of coal, oil and gas. The Tuesday hearing, led by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman […] The post U.S. Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wholefoodsmagazine.com

PLT Receives Certification as a Carbon Neutral Company

Morristown, NJ—PLT Health Solutions, Inc., has received Carbonfree partner designation with Carbonfund.org Foundation, a global carbon reduction and offset organization. PLT announced in a press release that it has instituted a company-wide emissions reduction program to lower its environmental impact and become carbon neutral. Part of PLT’s efforts: The company is offsetting its electricity usage and shipping carbon emissions via carbon offsets generated from The Envira Amazonia Project, a tropical forest conservation initiative located in Brazil that covers nearly 500,000 acres of territory and combines conservation with community development activities. These efforts are part of a broader Sustainability platform that has been a cornerstone of the PLT business for years.
ENVIRONMENT
just-auto.com

Veoneer aims to be carbon neutral by 2040

Veoneer says it wants to become a carbon neutral company by 2040, as well as continue its overall goal to support halving the number of global deaths and injuries from road traffic accidents. Veoneer’s board has set targets related to the climate and has identified three steps along its value...
ENVIRONMENT
Aviation Week

Lufthansa CEO: More Solutions Needed For Carbon Neutrality Goals

The Lufthansa Group has proactively acquired $250 million worth of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), but CEO Carsten Spohr said many more technology, infrastructure and compensation solutions are needed to achieve a carbon-neutral balance by 2050. Lufthansa Group described it as “the largest pure... Subscription Required. Lufthansa CEO: More Solutions Needed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ecomagazine.com

Fugro to Update Cayman Islands Hydrography for UKHO with Carbon-neutral Survey

The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) has selected Fugro to survey a 515 km2 area over the Cayman Islands in November. The project will support updated nautical charting and improved coastal zone management. To accomplish the work, Fugro will deploy their Rapid Airborne Multibeam Mapping System (RAMMS), a solution that meets International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) quality and accuracy standards, while also contributing to UKHO’s goals for carbon neutral operations.
WORLD
World Economic Forum

4 ways airlines are planning to become carbon neutral

The airline industry is responsible for nearly 3% of global carbon dioxide emissions. It has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2050 by focusing on four key strategies. These include greener fuel, carbon offsets and utilizing the power of hydrogen. Launching a 300-ton plane full of people into the sky...
INDUSTRY
lngindustry.com

GHG reporting methodology launched for LNG cargoes

This is the first such published methodology that will be applied to Sales and Purchase Agreements (SPAs), specifically the executed SPAs by Pavilion Energy with QatarEnergy and Chevron. Intended for wide adoption, the methodology provides a calculation and reporting framework for greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions from wellhead-to-discharge terminal, based on industry standards.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
just-auto.com

Bentley renews carbon neutrality certification for operations

Bentley – which has set a goal of becoming end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030 – has confirmed the recertification of its headquarters and operations in Crewe to PAS 2060 Carbon Neutral specification, by the Carbon Trust. This, it says, reflects the measures taken by Bentley to reduce carbon emitted through its operations.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Milliken & Company Reaches Carbon-Neutral Flooring Milestone

Through the carbon-neutral M/PACT initiative spearheaded by its flooring business, Milliken commits to reductions in emissions and waste. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ENVIRONMENT
golfbusinessnews.com

GreenClub to put Portmarnock on road to carbon neutrality

Portmarnock Golf Club is taking the lead in the drive to improve sustainability at golf venues across Ireland after turning to environmental specialists GreenClub to help achieve its long-term goal of becoming carbon neutral. The prestigious Dublin venue, which was founded in 1894 and has hosted the Irish Open no...
ENVIRONMENT
aithority.com

The Role of the Congolese Hydrocarbons Sector in the Carbon-Neutral Age

At African Energy Week 2021, which is taking place this week in Cape Town, South Africa, the country spotlight session for the Republic of the Congo titled ‘The Role of the Congolese Hydrocarbons Sector and the Development of a Competitive African Hydrocarbons Market in the Carbon-Neutral Age’ gathered key participants, including H.E Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of the Congo; Karl Rogatien NGAKALA, Director of Oil Downstream Activities, SNPC; and Ingvil Smines Tybring-Gjedde, Former Minister of Public Security (and cyber security) in the Ministry of Justice and Public Security of Norway, and CEO of Earth, Wind & Power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Korean Public Power Companies Declares Carbon Neutrality Vision ‘ZERO for Green’

GWANGJU, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021-- Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO, President & CEO: Cheong Seung-il) (KRX:015760) and six public power enterprises declared ‘ZERO for Green,’ the vision for carbon neutrality at the BIXPO 2021 opening ceremony held on November 10 at Kimdaejung Convention Center in Gwangju. This press release...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gamesindustry.biz

Sumo Group pledges to become carbon neutral by 2025

Sumo Group has announced its intention to become carbon neutral across all its studios by 2025. As part of its plan, the company will be switching to renewable energy and recently launched a scheme to make ultra-low emission vehicles more easily available to its staff in the UK. It'll also...
ENVIRONMENT
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Belvoir Farm continues with drive to become carbon neutral by 2030

Premium soft drinks company Belvoir Farm is continuing its drive to become carbon neutral by 2030, by installing a solar panel roof at its Leicestershire factory and joining the Certified Sustainable initiative. In the same week as the COP26 is taking place in Glasgow the soft drinks company has revealed...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Recycling CO2 to fuel a carbon-neutral future

The conversion of captured CO2 into fuels and other valuable hydrocarbons could enable a sustainable nonfossil-fuel–based economy. Multifunctional catalysts that transform captured carbon dioxide (CO2) into fuels and other valuable petrochemicals have been developed at KAUST and are set to enable a sustainable greener economy independent of conventional fossil fuels. The catalysts could help reverse the ever-increasing release of CO2 by preventing new emissions without requiring a radical overhaul of existing infrastructure, says Jorge Gascon, who led the research.
ENVIRONMENT
marcellusdrilling.com

Will Companies Pay Higher Prices for RNG, RSG, or Carbon-Neutral LNG?

If you have even the most basic education in economics (Econ 101) you will have come across the concept of commodities–things like gold, silver, corn, soybeans, oil, and (yes) natural gas. A commodity is something that no matter who produces it, the product itself is the same. A molecule of methane (CH4) is a molecule of methane, no matter who or how it gets produced. Consequently, the only factors that drive price for a commodity are availability and whoever has the lowest cost. Efforts to pretty up a commodity like natgas by claiming it is “responsibly sourced gas” (RSG), or it comes from the butt holes of cows and pigs and chickens (RNG), or is carbon-neutral LNG, are efforts to (in our opinion) snooker people into paying more for what is a garden-variety commodity. Are there people/companies willing to pay more if natgas is produced in a certain way or from a certain source?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Low-carbon hydrogen accelerator launches to support industry start-ups

A new initiative has been established to help support start-ups within the low-carbon hydrogen value chain with the aim to accelerate the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors and the energy transition. The Low-Carbon Hydrogen Accelerator has been launched by the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), Shell, the City of Houston, Greentown...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

