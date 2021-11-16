33 Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes

“One of the reasons I love to smoke turkey for the holidays (or really, anytime) is the nuanced flavor and texture that smoking it adds to turkey," says Melissa Cookston, celebrity chef and judge on Netflix’s food show, American Barbecue Showdown. "Generally, I try not to overwhelm any meat I cook with smoke, and with turkey that is especially important, and the neutral flavor palate of turkey is easily overwhelmed. Poultry doesn’t have the collagens to break down over a long cooking time, like pork or even beef does, so it doesn’t have to go 'low and slow.' I cook turkeys in my smoker at 275 to 300 degrees F, as I think this is a good combination of allowing smoked flavors to develop while not drying out the turkey.”

