North Dakota Safety Council says buckle up for a better chance of curving a crash

By Lauren Davis
 5 days ago

Seatbelts have saved about 374,276 lives since 1975, according to the National Safety Council .

North Dakota has a secondary seatbelt law, so you can’t get pulled over for not wearing one.

However, minors can receive a primary violation.

An official from the North Dakota Safety Council, says that wearing a seatbelt increases your chance of surviving a crash by 50 percent.

“If somebody chooses to smoke, that’s a personal choice, but you can’t argue that it’s good for you,” said Don Moseman, the training director. “There’s too much health information to prove that smoking’s not good for you. And we are now at that point with seatbelts. You no longer can argue that they’re not effective, there’s too much data.”

Moseman says that according to a survey done by the ND Department of Transportation, the overall seatbelt usage in North Dakota dropped last year.

