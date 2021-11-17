ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns WR Jarvis Landry holds Thanksgiving food drive in Parma

By Camryn Justice, Drew Scofield
 5 days ago
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has become a pillar in Cleveland, both for his leadership on the football field and his contributions to the community off the field—and he continued those contributions Tuesday, hosting a Thanksgiving food drive in Parma.

Landry and his foundation, the Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation, set up a pop-up drive-thru meal distribution site at Parma Senior High School.

During the food drive, Landry helped distribute more than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

"This means everything, I mean holidays are something that's special—you know it's about family. And to be able to come out here and give back to the community, it's something that I've always done and means a lot to me," Landry said. "I'm happy to be out here and be a part of it."

For Landry, who grew up in the south, food is a language of love. And helping others is something he does from the heart.

"It's something that for me, I've always enjoyed the holidays. My birthday is usually always every two Thanksgivings, Nov. 28, always kind of falls on it. I know Thanksgiving, it's definitely a special time for me, my family, and a lot of foods," he said.

This is the second year Landry has held a Thanksgiving food drive in the Greater Cleveland area and through his previous efforts has helped provide holiday meals to over 1,500 local families.

His teammates, David Njoku, Malik Jackson and Sheldon Day also volunteered at the event and helped load cars with groceries for the upcoming holiday.

Landry’s foundation has made it a mission to positively impact the lives of children and families who are facing socioeconomic disadvantages or chronic health conditions.

