ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pelicans' Zion Williamson Cleared to Participate in Contact Drills

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pelicans announced Tuesday that forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills and will begin with one-on-one...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Kenny Smith Addresses Zion Williamson's Weight Issues: "It's Not Hard, Eat Less"

As Zion Williamson continues to work his way back into playing condition, people have their concerns about his weight gain. Among those concerned is former NBA player and now pundit Kenny Smith. In a video captured by TMZ in Los Angeles, Kenny "The Jet" Smith spoke about how Williamson's passion...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kenny Smith Has Advice For Zion Williamson: "Just Eat Less. It’s Not Hard At All For A Guy Who Has That Kind Of Discipline To Be That Great A Player."

Zion Williamson has been a fantastic basketball player thus far in the league. During the 2020-21 season, he averaged 27.0 PPG and 7.2 RPG. It is clear that the Pelicans big man has had elite production on the court. However, a lot of the questions about him have come from his durability and conditioning.
NBA
NOLA.com

Pelicans' Zion Williamson takes another baby step in recovery from foot fracture

One of the NBA’s most explosive athletes has taken a baby step toward returning to the court. Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that star forward Zion Williamson has received clearance to begin doing contact drills. Williamson will undergo another round of medical tests Nov. 24, which will determine when...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
On3.com

Kenny Smith offers blunt solution for Zion Williamson, weight problem

New Orleans Pelicans’ forward Zion Williamson has been unable to stay off the injury list in his three NBA seasons, and the Duke product has not yet made his 2021-22 debut. Due to various ailments, Williamson played just 85 games in his first two NBA seasons combined. The first-overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft has been effective when healthy, averaging 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, but he’s still recovering from offseason surgery to repair a fractured left foot. Though injuries are commonplace in the NBA, or any professional sports league for that matter, Williamson’s injuries have given way to speculation regarding his stature and physical shape. Many wondered whether he had gained weight in the offseason; the 6-foot-6 forward is currently listed at 284 pounds.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“It’s like we had a child”: Shaq and Charles Barkley Roast Zion Williamson for his increased weight

The New Orleans Pelicans have been majorly suffering in the NBA 2021-22 Season after Zion Williamson had been ruled out of the initial weeks due to a foot injury. Having already been trolled by hoop fans for his increased weight, it seems like Shaq and Charles Barkley had the time of their lives while they discussed the marquee youngster on Inside the NBA show.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zion Williamson not close to returning

Pat McAfee: “Zion Williamson isn’t even close to taking the floor.. they keep pushing back his timeline” ~ @ShamsCharania. I don’t know about y’all, but I saw Zion celebrating and smiling on the bench tonight when Trey had that series of offensive boards plus the and one. I like that...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Pelicans' Exec David Griffin in Spotlight as Team Starts 1-11 Without Williamson

As the New Orleans Pelicans remain mired in one of the poorest starts to this NBA season, league-wide speculation has only increased about the job security of executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin. The rumblings began following the Pelicans' 0-3 start (currently a league-worst 1-11 after Wednesday’s loss...
NBA
FanSided

Should the New Orleans Pelicans have drafted Ja Morant over Zion?

The foot injury of Zion Williamson and Ja Morant’s MVP-like start has many fans around the NBA questioning if the New Orleans Pelicans made the right move drafting an injury-prone Williamson over Morant. This year, Ja Morant is averaging over 26 points per game and just under 50 percent shooting....
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Zion Williamson News

Zion Williamson is officially cleared for contact drills. The team says the young superstar will begin with 1-on-1 workouts for now. A re-evaluation is scheduled for November 24, after which it’s possible Zion could return to full team workouts. ESPN NBA reporter Andrew Lopez was one of the first on...
NBA
WDSU

Zion Williamson likely out until December

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts. Williamson, who underwent imaging on his fractured right foot on Thursday (Nov. 11), was medically cleared by Dr....
NBA
247Sports

Zion Williamson takes a step toward making his season debut

Former Duke star Zion Williamson has been cleared to return to limited practice session according to an announced made by the New Orleans Pelicans. The third year star will begin to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts. There is no timetable for his ultimate return to game action, however.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Zion Williamson’s injury recovery gets critical update from Willie Green

New Orlean Pelicans Superstar Zion Williamson has not played a game yet this season due to his injury. The team has struggled without him. Christian Clark, Pelicans beat writer for Nola News reported, Willie Green on Zion being cleared to do contact work: “There is still some work to do in front of him, but […] The post Zion Williamson’s injury recovery gets critical update from Willie Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Washington Post

The shaming of Zion Williamson says more about a culture of critics than about him

The fitness experts and dietitians scattered about Capital One Arena, who came to watch an NBA game Monday evening, noticed a prospective client sitting near the end of the New Orleans Pelicans’ sideline. They desperately wanted his attention. “Zion!” a man in Section 120 screamed during a quiet moment in...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy