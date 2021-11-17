Pelicans' Zion Williamson Cleared to Participate in Contact Drills

New Orleans Pelicans’ forward Zion Williamson has been unable to stay off the injury list in his three NBA seasons, and the Duke product has not yet made his 2021-22 debut. Due to various ailments, Williamson played just 85 games in his first two NBA seasons combined. The first-overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft has been effective when healthy, averaging 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, but he’s still recovering from offseason surgery to repair a fractured left foot. Though injuries are commonplace in the NBA, or any professional sports league for that matter, Williamson’s injuries have given way to speculation regarding his stature and physical shape. Many wondered whether he had gained weight in the offseason; the 6-foot-6 forward is currently listed at 284 pounds.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO