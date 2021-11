The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman after the Bears released the former UCF star on Sunday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports. Perriman did not play in a game for the Bears this season and now returns to Tampa Bay, the team he played for during the 2019 season. The former first-round pick has not popped in the NFL but has posted multiple productive seasons as a complementary wide receiver, most recently with the New York Jets last year.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO