Running November 23 – December 24, A Christmas Carol returns to Hedgerow Theatre with Nagle Jackson’s faithful adaptation of Charles Dickens’ timeless tale exploring what Christmas can mean to each of us differently, and how it can inspire and speak to us throughout the years. When spirits take sullen and solitary Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey through time, he is faced with the ultimate reflection of his life and choices. In this little ghost of a story, Hedgerow continues a beloved regional tradition and recognizes the connection that is all around us.

MEDIA, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO