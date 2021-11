“Sweet are the uses of adversity.” (Thank you, William Shakespeare.) And should you need proof of that maxim I suggest catching Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (HSDC). The adversity facing the 44-year-old began even before the pandemic made live performance impossible. Not only had it begun to face general financial difficulties, but it lost its spacious home in the West Loop where multiple studios were used for rehearsals as well as for classes open to the public. It also saw the departures of a longtime artistic director, a highly productive resident choreographer, and a good number of its veteran dancers who either retired or moved elsewhere.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO