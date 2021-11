Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved. Multiple Facebook posts have shared an image of a US patent registration document alongside a claim that it shows Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine has been approved to be used for "remote contact tracing of all vaccinated humans worldwide". The claim is false. The registered patent is not intended for tracking vaccinated people and has no connection with Pfizer, the patent’s creators and the pharmaceuticals company told AFP.

